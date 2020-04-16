How You’ll See Friends Differently After Quarantine

Paring down seems to be a major theme everywhere right now. Families and individuals are paring down expenses because companies are paring down employees and people are worried about their income. The country pared down on open industries. Even the medical industry pared down on active professionals, with those deemed non-critical having to shut down their offices. We are paring down what we eat so we don’t have to brave the grocery store and risk virus exposure more than necessary.

It’s a time when we are learning as individuals, families, businesses, and nations what we can do without. I hope we don’t always live in such a minimalist way, only supporting and pursuing things we deem “essential for survival” because the human experience should be about so much more than survival. That being said, I think there is one form of paring down that we may stick to, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. And that’s the paring down of friends.

This quarantine has given me several insights into how I really feel about certain friendships. It’s surprised me. The regular pace of things with bars and restaurants and in-person interaction actually covered up many flaws in some of my friendships. Here are ways you may see friendship differently after this.



Can I call you crying?

There are hours when I just feel like crying and I don’t know why. It’s this overwhelming sadness over what’s been lost or not even knowing what we’ve permanently lost during this. And loneliness. Either way, it’s become so clear to me which friends I feel totally comfortable calling, sobbing my eyes out to. And those are my good friends.