Rihanna Sends Father A Ventilator After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After Rihanna learned her father, Ronald Fenty was diagnosed with coronavirus she shipped supplies, along with a ventilator, to his home in Barbados. Given his age, Ronald, 66, was at extreme risk of falling deathly ill to the disease. Ronald suffered from a fever and at some points throughout his illness believed he would die.

For two weeks Ronald was hospitalized and spent time in the Paragon Isolation Center. He is one of the few cases reported in Barbados and so far only three people have died on the island.

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day,” Ronald told The Sun. “I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Officials who cared for Ronald wore hazmat suits and masks and his facility was guarded by military officers. After 14 days he was declared virus-free.

But Rihanna isn’t just taking care of her family. She recently partnered with Jay-Z and together the two have put together a combined $2 million toward coronavirus efforts. Both foundations are working together to support New York City and Los Angeles’ undocumented workers, incarcerated individuals, the elderly, the homeless population, and children of healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline professions. Rihanna’s foundation, The Clara Lionel Foundation, during this time is dedicated to combating the affects of COVID-19. It is named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

Through their efforts, Rihanna and Jay-Z will provide learning materials for more than 20,000 children in shelters and virtual mental health sessions for their parents. They will also put resources into ensuring child care centers are clean and personnel is properly protected. Their efforts will also expand home delivery services for elderly and homeless populations and advocate for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers regardless of their immigration status.

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic,” Justine Lucas, CLF’s executive director explained on the site. “Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

On top of being a great daughter, Rihanna proves consistently, she is an ambassador not only for her country, but for the world.