Keep Your Toxic Positivity And Give People Space To Grieve What This Pandemic Has Taken From Them

People are dying.

And they are doing so at an alarming rate. At the time this post was written, more than 23,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus.

People are afraid.

We have a president in the White House who has never been for us or people who look like us. The government is releasing new information each day that often conflicts with the information they previously released and we don’t know what to believe.

People are struggling.

At the time this essay was written, more than 17 million Americans had filed for unemployment.

People are broken.

Life as we know it has been turned inside out and we have no clear end in sight. High school and college seniors who worked hard all year are being robbed of graduation. Families are forced to cancel much-needed reunions. People are holed up in their homes unable to engage in activities that give them balance like going to the gym or to church.

Things are bad, y’all. It’s perfectly okay to acknowledge that. In fact, it’s necessary. And no, we shouldn’t constantly dwell on the negative, however, everyone needs the space to grieve what they lost and what they may lose as a result of this pandemic. Failure to do so is simply feeding into a cycle known as toxic positivity.

Toxic positivity is the practice of only acknowledging positive emotions while failing to deal with negative ones. While it sounds good in theory, it can be emotionally hazardous to you and the people around you.

“When you deny or avoid unpleasant emotions, you make them bigger. Avoiding negative emotions reinforces this idea: Because you avoid feeling them, you tell yourself that you don’t need to pay attention to them,” explained Dr. Konstantin Lukin for Psychology Today. “While you are trapped in this cycle, these emotions become bigger and more significant as they remain unprocessed. But this approach is simply unsustainable. Evolutionarily, we as humans cannot program ourselves to only feel happy.”

Even if you don’t make a habit of denying yourself the ability to feel negative emotions, it’s equally important to make sure that you’re not exuding toxic positivity in your relationships, either. For those of us who are naturally optimistic, it’s very easy to encourage others to try and see the brighter side of things. For example, when a friend just needs a moment to vent her frustrations about self-isolating and you tell her, “At least you get to spend time with your family.” Even worse, telling a friend, “At least they’re not suffering anymore” when they share that they’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 complications.

“Toxic positivity hurts people you care about. When you comfort friends with glossy, one-liners, you increase their pain. When you tell a family member, ‘It’ll all work out,’ you unintentionally minimize their fear,” explained Dr. Allison of Simplified Psychology. “Toxic positivity puts a sparkly and shiny wall up. It uses flat and empty words to take the place of authentic connection. And instead of being helpful or comforting, it’s soul-crushing.”

It is admirable to want to encourage and offer hope, but it is equally important not to invalidate or minimize the feelings of the people you love.