RelationshipGoals: How Soon Is Too Soon To Move On To Someone New?

Continued from last week…

“Babe?” Andrew said, tugging on my hand. “I know you heard me,” he said laughing.

“I did. You don’t love me. You love this.” I smacked my own booty, trying to distract him with humor.

I was busy thinking of my boyfriend back in New York, who I hadn’t broken up with. I didn’t feel guilty. I just felt silly for holding on to that relationship for longer than I should have. Now here I was, faced with a new situation that I very much wanted to explore, but my slate wasn’t clean.

“What’s up? Don’t think like that,” Andrew said, searching my eyes. This man was always searching my eyes.

“Think like what?” I snapped out of my thoughts.

“Whatever’s making you frown up like that.” Andrew touched my chin with the side of his pointer finger. “Don’t think like that.”

“It’s my ex-boyfriend…well, soon-to-be-ex.”

“I know. I wasn’t planning on going this far,” Andrew said, rolling over to his back, his hand squeezing the meatiest part of my thigh.

I shot Andrew a “yeah right” look and laughed, “Then what was your plan Mr. Stanton?”

“To make you Mrs. Stanton,” Andrew turned to lay on his side and grabbed my left ring finger.

I snatched my hand away. “Slow down big fella! Both of us still have people to break up with.”

“People?” Andrew laughed.

“Person for me, people for you, I’m sure,” I rolled my eyes.

Andrew laughed and looked at me, “You jealous babe? Don’t be! You are the one.” He sat up, “The one! You hear me?”

Andrew and I sat in the bed that night and talked about our hopeful relationship, who we needed to cut off in order for us to move forward, how we felt about long-distance dating, and between those conversations we made love over and over again.

Andrew was able to prove that the first time we made love was a fluke. That little five minute segment wasn’t usual for him and I was so happy to find out he could and would do more.

When we finally exhausted and drained one another, we slept like babies. That next morning, I knew I had a flight to catch, so I tried to get up slowly and quietly to not disturb him.

My brain swirled around parts of our conversation from the night before. Everything sounded so ideal. He and I were both ready and willing to cut everyone off romantically. I remember scoffing at the number of women who had some romantic connection to him that needed to be snipped so that the message was clear. One of those women was even the provider of his cell phone.

Andrew had been out of prison for about a year at that point. He was still attempting to build a life that he could be proud of so having someone he used to date help him with a cell phone wasn’t romantic; it was simply a means to an end for him. And for him to be willing to sacrifice something as necessary as his means of communication, I felt Andrew was serious about seeing where this could go.

Mid thought, Andrew stirred and stretched, “Good morning love of my life.”

“You still feel all lovey dovey this morning, huh?” I teased him. To be honest, I wasn’t sure I would wake up to Andrew’s affections.

“Damn, who hurt you?” Andrew laughed and cuddled up to me. “Don’t worry about it. I’mma fix it.” Andrew positioned his head between my legs.

We devoured each other that morning with the same intensity that we had the night before. Afterward, I called JetBlue to see if I could get a later flight and spend a little bit more time with Andrew before heading back to New York. I couldn’t, so we had to say our goodbyes that morning.

Andrew and I had breakfast at the hotel, publicly loving up on each other like we were newlyweds.

“Congrats you two,” A random hotel guest said as they walked by us kissing and giggling.

“They think you’re my wife,” Andrew smiled at me, his face inches from mine. “Maybe you are.”

Of course he kissed me! This man had me and romance wrapped around his fingers. From the time we met, Andrew and I were inseparable. I couldn’t explain the magnetism. He was attractive and fit, sure, but it’s not like I haven’t dated attractive and fit men before. Andrew was charismatic and fit me like a glove.

When I left Andrew that day, we talked on the phone on my way to the airport. I reluctantly hung up to go through security and we were back at it again right after I retrieved my phone from the scanner. We were attached attached. By the time I made it home I broke up with the guy I was going to break up with via text and didn’t give him a chance to respond because I blocked him. I don’t regret doing what I did; I regret how I did it. Before you think of him as just some innocent man who was cheated on, we weren’t actually still 100% in a relationship. We had a dramatic and painful breakup and we lingered. I told myself I should stay and we could pull through, but every time I tried, I just couldn’t do it. That’s the weird space he and I were in. Still, it doesn’t make the text breakup any better and I get that. But here I was, focused on me and Andrew, who had become my boyfriend just a week after that rude breakup text to my ex.

Sound off in the comments: How soon is too soon to move on to someone new?

Next week, we’ll get into how Andrew showed up in our relationship.