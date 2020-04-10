Black Americans Fear Racial Profiling While Wearing Protective Masks During COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus continues to present a series of challenges for underserved communities who face the inequities of systemic racism heightened during this unprecedented pandemic.

One issue that has been raised in the coronavirus outbreak is the onset of racial profiling for Black communities who seek to protect themselves from the virus by wearing a mask, including handkerchiefs and other coverings other than medical masks. The action of wearing a mask follows guidance handed down by the CDC, which was doubled down by state health departments and politicians in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

A recent incident that was filmed in a Wood River, Illinois, Walmart, shows two Black men being followed by an officer during a March 15 visit to the store, according to The Telegraph. The video was filmed and posted to YouTube by Jermon Best under the name “Halo Dale” on March 18.

Best and his friend, Diangelo Jackson, say they were terrified during the encounter after they were questioned about wearing masks in a public business.

Best and Jackson eventually took off their masks and left the store after the officer asked them to present ID.

“Being a young African-American male, it’s kind of hard when you interact with the police because you don’t know what state of mind they’re in,” said Best.

The Wood River Police Department denies the incident was racially motivated, claiming the officer approached because he felt the duo was “acting suspicious prior to the two entering the store,” according to a statement obtained by The Telegraph. The incident is under investigation, which was spearheaded by calls from the local NAACP chapter.

“Black folks can’t even wear hooded sweatshirts without being accused of being criminals,” said Michael Jeffries, a Wessley College professor in an interview with The Washington Post, referencing the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. “To issue guidance like this without any historical awareness — especially given recent and traumatic history — it’s going to be hard for people to follow that advice, considering the consequences, which are literally deadly.”

Others told the outlet that they have become hyper aware and resort to choosing “non threatening” masks with bright colors in an effort to shield themselves from racial bias.

We previously reported an incident in California where a Black woman and her family were falsely accused of stealing as they stocked up on supplies. Though they were not masked, it was a forewarning or what was sure to come.

Black leaders from numerous civil rights organizations want more data and research surrounding Black communities who have again suffered disproportionately in the pandemic.

Cities like Detroit, New York City and New Orleans, report high infection rates in Black neighborhoods, verified by a recent White House press conference which confirmed that Black populations in America have been the hardest hit. While it did address the health disparities that make Black populations more susceptible to contacting the virus, it did little to openly discuss centuries of inequalities set in place which affected generations of Black families.