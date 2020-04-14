3 Things You Should Be Teaching Your Son So He Doesn’t Have To Rely On A Woman

There was a young newlywed couple that I met a few times through a mutual friend of ours. When they got married, the husband’s mother was very adamant about stopping by multiple times each week to teach her daughter-in-law how to cook her son’s favorite meals. This went on for months until the woman was able to chef up those dishes to her mother-in-law’s satisfaction. Ironically, the couple divorced after less than two years of marriage. We later heard through the grapevine that aside from finances, the son was barely able to care for himself after his wife left and since he was groomed to believe that taking care of domestic household chores is not his responsibility, he was contemplating moving back in with his mother. Had his mom spent those months teaching her son how to cook instead of obsessing over his wife, I suppose he would have been much more equipped to function as an adult. Sadly, while extreme, this situation is not entirely unique. Many families shortchange their sons when it comes to teaching them the basics of running a household. Here are three essentials

How to cook

Before girls are even able to speak, we purchase toy kitchen sets and fake food for them. We narrate our expectations to them as we let our daughters prepare dinner for us at night in hopes that they may glean something. In many households, the same can’t be said for boys. The issue is that eating is a basic need — and not a gender-exclusive one. We, as humans, must do it in order to survive. Thus, we should be teaching all children how to prepare basic meals — not just our girls.

“It’s a way to teach kids vital 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration,” explained Molly Birnbaum, EIC of America’s Test Kitchen Kids, in an essay for Time. “Cooking also brings science concepts to life.”

How to clean and maintain a tidy home

You’d be surprised by how gender disparities manifest in some households. If you asked some of the women you know, quite a few of them would probably tell you that they were forbidden to leave the house until it was cleaned from top to bottom. Meanwhile, male relatives in the same age group were either sitting on their behinds, engaging in whatever leisurely activity they felt like indulging in at the moment or they were let off of the hook with something basic like taking out the trash. In addition to promoting sexist ideals and perpetuating gender stereotypes in the home, this type of conduct sells boys short and fails to prepare them for life. It’s completely unreasonable for any grown man to expect to live in a home that he never has to clean. Cleaning is a skill just like cooking and practice makes perfect. Further, research suggests that kids who do chores are more likely to be successful.

“The skills that kids learn early will last most of their lives. Chores teach kids skills that they will need to survive on their own and to get along with others,” psychologist Dr. Shane Owens told Fatherly. “From an evolutionary perspective, chores teach kids how to take care of themselves and to be a cooperative, productive member of the tribe.”

How to shop for groceries

I have always considered my father to be more domestically inclined than my friends’ fathers growing up. He would cook, clean the house, wash clothes, and then turn around and fix the family car all in the same day. I was completely shocked when my mother went on an extended trip a couple of years ago and he shared that he was struggling to keep groceries in the house. It wasn’t due to a lack of money, but the fact that he simply did not know how to shop for groceries. Food shopping sounds like a simple enough concept. Go out, get what you need, pay for your items and come back home. In reality, there’s more to it than that. Grocery shopping requires a skill set that people who regularly do it take for granted. You need to plan, you need to budget, you need to know what brands work for your family, and you need to have a pretty clear idea of what you already have at home. These are things that children and teens need to be taught — both implicitly and explicitly. Take your son to the market with you regularly and explain the process.

Above all else, don’t forget to remind him that as a man, he is just as responsible for maintaining a household as is any woman.