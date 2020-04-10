In Case You Were Wondering, Toni Braxton Still Plans On Marrying Birdman: “We Are Definitely Going To Do It This Year”
Maybe a wedding is in the cards for Toni Braxton and Bryan “Birdman” Williams after all. After a long engagement marked by at least one breakup, the singer-songwriter says that she and Williams will “definitely” be tying the knot sometime this year.
“We are definitely going to do it this year,” she said during an interview with Rick & Sasha Radio. “You know, we’ve gone back and forth with wedding dates. We had a great date, but then it was getting too big and we didn’t want a big wedding. Then we said, ‘Okay, we don’t want it too small.’ We’ve been trying to figure it out.”
Braxton’s revelation comes as a surprise to some as the couple left many with the impression that they were no longer together. In January, Williams posted and deleted an Instagram story post, which read, “It’s over” and then removed all images of Braxton from his page. The gesture was followed by a cryptic message from Toni and both parties unfollowed each other on Instagram. Whatever they were going through at the moment has apparently been resolved, but they chose not to inform the public of their reconciliation. As it turns out, the singer says that they have intentionally steered their relationship away from the public eye for a reason.
“We’re a bit aloof,” said Toni. “You don’t hardly ever see us together. When we were out, there were a lot of people saying things and I’m kind of sensitive, I can’t deny it. So we just keep our business private.”
As for what got to her the most, Braxton seemed to imply that opinionated people offering their two cents on social media is what did it for her.
“People asking questions, I’m fine with that. But sometimes, people have too much of an opinion, socially, like if you’re reading on stuff and I didn’t like that,” she said. “So we decided we were going to keep our lives quieter.”
It seems that Toni has always been a bit wishy washy regarding this whole wedding situation so we’ll have to wait and see if a ceremony actually takes place this year.
