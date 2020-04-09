“I Miss My Life” A South African Woman Living Amid Coronavirus

COVID-19 is a global pandemic. And while we might all be focused on how the virus has impacted our personal lives, there is a whole world of people who are also suffering and handling the changes in the best way they know how. In an effort to share other people’s experiences, we’ve collected stories from Black women across the world to learn of their experiences living and adjusting in this new world. Our first story comes from 24-year-old Nokuthula in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

I don’t want to lie. When I first heard about Corona I didn’t think that it would affect or let alone be something that will cause so much havoc in my country. But it has. Shops like Spar, Pick n pay and ShopRite have had endless lines for the past 3 days whereas they have had to extend their operating hours. The retail shops have been out of stock. Since they banned liquor shops most people have been finding ways to get drunk. South Africans tend not to take things seriously so the ban of alcohol will somehow show them that this is a serious matter and will lessen the “unnecessary” going out to shops to get “essentials.”

I’m not coping at all cause I am one person that over analyzes EVERYTHING especially in politics, it’s not helping because I strongly believe our government is just lying to us and using tactics to keep us from panicking.

I believe that the number of confirmed cases isn’t what they are telling us. I think that the number is more than that but they are just giving us a number that will keep us “sane.”

Whenever you go get tested for COVID-19, they turn you away saying come back when you are sick, which is wild because you know your body best. Government is saying we are in lockdown but movements between countries are allowed now which will make things worse. Government said they will provide free masks, gloves and sanitizers but we’re still waiting, Government has received 3 Billion Rand in donations but we don’t know what happened to that money.

In my own life, I’m still coming into terms with the fact I may not graduate this year. I was supposed to graduate on the 7th of April. I completed a 3 year diploma in Public Relations at Damelin in Pretoria but our school has postponed graduation and classes. Students are learning using the slides provided by the lecturers and the textbooks

I was trying to get in shape and I had already joined the gym and was doing pretty well for myself. I was seeing changes and was finally happy with my “newly found” obsession.

Basically, I miss my life.

Our Lockdown started on the 26th of March at 00h00 until the 16th of April, Everyones gates are LOCKED no one goes out to the streets unnecessarily we basically go out to buy those essentials come back lock the gate and that’s it.

If you violate lockdowns, you pay a fine of R5000 ($277). You could also be arrested and spend 3 months in jail.

The only time everything went SOUTH was on the 30th, 31st March and 1st April mainly because the elderly and young children receive their social grants on those dates so it was basically PACKED everywhere, but today everything went back to normal like nothing ever happened.

These days, I watch television a lot. I am helping my 7 year old niece with school work and am thinking about business ventures. Also, cooking. Unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of friends but those that I regard as my friends we talk on regular basis.

This sometimes feels like a dream like I’ll wake up tomorrow and everything will be back to normal hence one can only hope that a cure is found or a miracle happens honestly.