Carlton Morton Is Doing The Most To Get Diamond Jack To Forgive Him, Including Having Fans Harass Her, But She’s Not Having It

I blame the coronavirus.

Seriously, though, there is something about being forced to isolate in your home, especially if you live alone, that gets one to thinking about how things could be different. That could be why Love Is Blind‘s Carlton Morton is out here trying to right some wrongs with former fiancée Diamond Jack. Unfortunately for him, she’s made it clear that she wants to move on from him completely, so much so that she has him blocked on social media.

That’s what seemingly started his public pleas for her to give him another shot. Earlier this week he shared a Don’t Rush Challenge she was part of with other women who participated in Love Is Blind. He asked his followers to help get through to her that she should unblock him.

“I would tell my ex fiancée @iam_diamondjack how BEAUTIFUL she is in this #DontRushChallenge but she rushed to block me after the reunion,” he wrote. “Can y’all help me get through to her? I’m over here in quarantine reminiscing about the pods. I’m gonna do something special for whomever helps me at LEAST get unblocked. I miss you, beautiful. I’m sorry for being defensive and acting like a damn fool. I’m waiting on you to unblock me like I’m waiting on this stimulus check, baby. 😭🤦🏾‍♂️ #ILoveYou #LoveIsBlind #LoveGotMeBlocked #LoveUnblocks #DamnSheLookGOOD”

People did start trying to get Diamond’s attention on his behalf, with followers taking to her direct messages and saying, “I DM’ed it to her!! Im a sucker for people writing their wrongs… ❤️❤️Hope it works out for u…” This was done despite the fact that Diamond recently said she couldn’t be his friend because he disrespected her after the reunion.

But it didn’t end there. He then went on to make her his Woman Crush Wednesday, saying he was still crushin’ on her, before going all out with one final message letting her know that even if she couldn’t forgive him, he just had to let her know where he stands.

“I felt like with everything happening in the world, I should try my best to do more to attempt to gain forgiveness from my ex-fiancée,” he wrote.

He said he tried to be positive but felt his messages to her were being misconstrued as something negative, so he just wanted to make his intentions plain.

“So let me make MY (Carlton Morton’s) angle CLEAR. I reached out prior to the show many times. A little before the show we had conversations that were hours on the phone. We were good. It wasn’t on no dating stuff. It was on some ‘are you ready for it to air? Can we stick together?’ We agreed to stick together as friends/ex-lovers bc we both felt like the world may not understand our journey or story. That didn’t happen. It was too much,” he said.

“Nothing prepared us for this moment and nothing ever could. It’s part of the journey. So when I see people say why do I still care? Because she is someone I truly was in love with and wanted to marry,” he added. “I messed up horribly by responding the way I did. In the moment, I became defensive and I didn’t have to. Watching the show, I fell for her all over again. We don’t get to see each other’s footage or confessionals until you all see them. Though I’d love to have a conversation with Diamond, I do not want to add anymore anxiety or stress to her. I love her enough to respect that trying to be her friend just isn’t what she wants. I want to apologize to any of you I’ve offended. I appreciate those of you who support me and see my heart. I pray one day forgiveness will take reign. And if not, we know we both tried. I love you. Though I feel so hated by you right now, our greatest moment will never leave my heart. I APOLOGIZE. Please be okay. I just really needed to get that out.”

Diamond saw everything Carlton had to say, and in a series of InstaStories, she responded.

“Message: I find it very strange after 2 yrs from taping #LIB, I never received all this love/miss you messages until the show aired! Just Let that sink in,” she wrote as “Sorry” by Beyoncé (of course) played.

“After numerous times of forgiveness and apologies, I still had to deal w/ the disrespect on all platforms!”

The disrespect she was referring to, she put on blast by linking to an interview Carlton recently did where he said, out of his mouth, that if he could have done things differently on the show, he wouldn’t have picked Diamond at all.

“To be honest I probably would have gone with my other choice for a proposal person,” he said, naming a young woman we didn’t get to see much of on the show named Briana Holmes.

Therein lies the question, how can one say they love someone that they just said, if they could go back, they wouldn’t have chosen?

Diamond isn’t believing anything. As she said in her InstaStories, “My name is Diamond for a reason and that’s how I Expect to be treated!”