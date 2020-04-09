MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Reveals Her Fiancé Has COVID-19: “I Don’t Wish This On Anyone As A Patient Or Caretaker”

Back in February, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke announced she was engaged to be married, sharing the news on Valentine’s Day. Nearly two months later, she’s opening up about her very private relationship again, but to share a different kind of serious news. The 46-year-old Bronx native revealed on Thursday morning that her soon-to-be husband, whose name she hasn’t revealed, has COVID-19 and that “the last two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest.”

I went back and forth about talking about this but my partner has Covid and the last two weeks of my life have been some of the scariest. The reason why I’m sharing is because I’ve read so much information but the most informative has been first person accounts of folks with it. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

In a Twitter thread, she talked about how he came to be diagnosed and how despite being exposed too, she ended up negative, but obviously, greatly affected by his positive test.

“We were both exposed in mid-March. He was deemed an ‘essential worker’ because he works with the homeless and was exposed again at work,” she wrote. “It took about three days to figure out that we were probably dealing with Covid. In 3 days he went from feeling a little weak to 101.5 fever.”

Aside from the common symptoms of bad headaches, as well as extreme fatigue, Burke said her partner started feeling like his skin was on fire even when his fever wasn’t that high.

“Along with the fever he had something we had not read about: sensitive skin,” she wrote. “His skin felt like it was burning – even when he barely had a fever of 99+ We literally used aloe gel for sunburn to soothe it. The NP later told us she had heard others say that too.”

They would eventually go to the hospital, and she was admitted too because she started feeling sick. After taking chest X-rays and the coveted test, which she claimed was “brutal” but “fairly quick,” he was found to be positive while she was negative. He was sent him because he didn’t have respiratory issues yet. She has been doting on him since, which was important, because she says she fears for those who may get sick living alone or for couples who both fall seriously ill.

Burke said around days six through nine, things got really bad, with her fiance’s fever spiking and him going through convulsions. After calling the hospital for help, she was told to put him in the shower to get his temperature down, as well as give him extra strength Tylenol. Within a few hours, his temperature started to decrease.

“Just have to say this was the SCARIEST night because the pressure of making the wrong decision was overwhelming,” she wrote. “Felt like one wrong move could kill him. I didn’t sleep at all. But by morning his fever was at 101+ again and he was calmed. This was the peak I believe.”

Since then, his fever hasn’t returned to its highest of 102.9. They are officially on day 15 of symptoms with the emergence of a rough cough happening, but he hasn’t had a fever for three days, nor needed to take medication. He seems to be on the up and up, which Burke, who has felt much better herself, is grateful for.

“He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better,” she wrote. “I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case.”

“I don’t know if our story is helpful. I hope so,” she added. “I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold.”

We’re glad to hear that Burke and her fiancé have been able to get through this virus, especially living in New York, which has more cases than any country outside of the U.S. as a whole and has more than 6,000 deaths.