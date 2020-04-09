“She Said, ‘Mommy, I Need To Work To Help People:'” Grocery Clerk With Cerebral Palsy Succumbs To COVID-19 Complications

Leilani Jordan, a Maryland grocery store clerk living with cerebral palsy who had a fierce dedication to helping others, died last week as a result of COVID-19 complications, but not before recording a goodbye message for her loved ones. The video message was discovered by her stepfather, Charles, after her passing.

“She (had taken) her password off of her phone,” Charles told CNN. “She made a video saying goodbye to all us, and wished everybody the best. She told us bye; her sisters, (and her service dog) Angel, bye; and all her friends.”

When coronavirus began to spread rapidly throughout the nation last month, Jordan’s devotion to helping senior customers is what kept her going to work day after day.

“It’s just crazy here at work … but somebody’s got to do it,” Jordan said, according to her mom, Zenobia Shepherd. “I’ve got to help the older people.”

“She was doing everything for them: Helping them put their groceries in their walkers, to helping them get into lifts,” Shepherd went on.

While it hasn’t been confirmed exactly how or when Jordan contracted the virus, her mother said that it quickly took a toll on her body.

“It went through her body so fast,” said Shepherd. “By the time she got to the hospital, she fell out unconscious and was put into ICU. The next thing I know, she was intubated. She coded in my arms. She had cardiac arrest. My husband and I were in the room and I was able to hold my baby’s hand for the last time. It was my baby.”

Shepherd went on to say that leadership at Giant Food stores should have stepped in to protect their most vulnerable employees and customers.

“All she wanted to do was just help people. She wanted to help and make a difference,” she said through tears. “Management, leadership needed to kick in to help make sure those that are vulnerable.”

Jordan’s family has launched a Go Fund Me to help with her final expenses.