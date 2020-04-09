86-Year-Old Killed In An Emergency Room Over Social Distancing

I can't stop thinking about this horrible tragedy. I'm praying for Janie Marshall's family and loved ones.https://t.co/njZ4lCuEHo — Kerry Jo (@jerrykogreen) April 9, 2020

While the coronavirus must be taken seriously, we can’t allow our fear to make us become irrational and unreasonably cruel. Sadly, we’ve already seen it. It’s evident in the ways people are behaving toward the Asian community.

And for one elderly woman in Brooklyn, fear and callousness cost her life.

According to the New York Times, Janie Marshall, an 86-year-old woman from Brooklyn, was at the Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn.

Unlike many of the other patients who were there with coronavirus symptoms, the ambulance dropped Marshall off at the hospital after she complained of crippling stomach pain to her niece, who called the paramedics.

Doctors diagnosed Marshall with a blocked bowel and said they would admit her.

But in the midst of tending to other patients with more urgent needs and attempting not to further spread the virus, Marshall was unaccompanied in the emergency room. Her niece just had to wait by the phone for any updates.

The next day, at around 2 p.m. Marshall, who was disoriented, was walking around the emergency room unbalanced.

Trying to regain her composure, she grabbed on to 32-year-old Cassandra Lundy’s IV pole.

According to The Times, Lundy became irate at Marshall’s close proximity to her, breaking social distancing rules, and she pushed her so hard, Marshall fell to the floor.

On impact she struck her head. Three hours later, she died.

Initially, Lundy was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. But a week later, Marshall’s death was ruled a homicide. Lundy has since been charged with manslaughter and assault.

Marshall’s grandniece, Antoninette Leonard Jean Charles, a medical student in Tennessee said to The Times, that she was unaware of the assault her aunt suffered, which was caught on surveillance video.

But in an attempt check on her relative, she kept calling the hospital. When she spoke to someone, at 5 pm, they told her that Marshall was receiving care from a nurse.

“I thought, ‘That’s great. She’s being tended to,’” Ms. Leonard recalled. “I didn’t know she was dead already.”

Leonard said she went to sleep feeling hopeful. But at 3:30 a.m. she received a call saying that Marshall had gone into cardiac arrest. She asked the person on the phone, “Are you telling me she’s dead? What happened?”

Later, another cousin called Leonard with a news report about Marshall’s death: “Did you know your aunt was murdered?”

Leonard searched Marshall’s name online and found the story. I was so stunned. It just tore at my gut that something like this would happen…How do you put your hands on a 86-year-old woman. I also understand the fear level of every person in New York has. There is a notion of every man for themselves. But attacking an elderly person? That went too far.”

Lundy has had previous arrests, including charges of drug possession in 2018 and 2019. The reason for her hospital visit that day remain unclear.

After New York became the epicenter for the disease in the United States, officials enacted social distancing rules to control the spread of coronavirus from person to person. It requires that people stay home with the exceptions of procuring essentials and stand nearly six feet away from each other in public spaces.

Woodhull hospital officials said this about Marshall’s death.

“We are terribly saddened by this death,” the hospital said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring a safe, health-focused environment in these very demanding times so our heroic health care workers can continue to deliver the quality, compassionate care New Yorkers need more than ever.”

Janie Marshall, the youngest of 12 children, was born in Abbeville, South Carolina in 1934. She followed some of her older siblings to New York City and eventually settled in Williamsburg.

Her niece, Jean Charles said, “She arrived with big dreams and wide eyes, ready to take on the world.”

Marshall became an accountant and worked for the Social Security Administration. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Queens College.

She never married or had children but her relatives say she was a role model for her nieces and nephews.

Jean Charles said, “We don’t want to remember her as a victim. She always told us, there is no shame in being the first African-American in any field. She was a leader.”

In adherence to social distancing rules, Marshall’s relatives and members of her church, Concord Baptist Church of Christ in Brooklyn, are planning to host a virtual memorial for her.

Leonard plans to ride past her aunt’s final resting place in Pinelawn Memorial Park on Long Island. She plans to say her final goodbyes from inside the vehicle.

Jean Charles told The Times, “We want to obey social-distancing rules, and yet she died because of these social-distancing rules. It’s ironic in a very sad way.”