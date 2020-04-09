Resolutions You Might Make After COVID-19

Has anybody else been feeling a bit of shame since going into quarantine? Shame, perhaps, over never acknowledging how good we had it before? I know I have. Before this happened, I was partially on the gratitude train, but I also thought a bit every day about what I didn’t have. I thought about where my career wasn’t yet, how I wanted more in my checking account, how I wish someone would clean up the street outside our apartment building, and how annoying it was to have tandem parking spots. Little things like that got to me.

It’s funny because, as this pandemic has continued, it’s occurring to me how many groups already felt the way I do now, long before any pandemic. Think of countries in which women still have no rights and are kept inside all day with the husband who was *arranged* for them. No social lives. No joy driving around town. No running errands because they just feel like it. The type of life I lived before quarantine was not a given for everyone—some people have been in quarantine all their lives.

I’m sorry it took this COVID-19 outbreak to make me see how good I had it. I don’t know to whom I’m sorry—myself, maybe? Could I have taken more joy in every moment if I’d opened my eyes? Could I have shown more gratitude? You may be having similar thoughts and for that reason, may be making these resolutions for when quarantine is over.

via GIPHY

Make more time for friends

I have so many friends I adore, who I’d see maybe three times a year if I was lucky. I always found it inconvenient to have a mid-week dinner. I’d weigh the pros and cons of driving to their side of town in traffic. What I wouldn’t give now to drive in traffic to see a friend for dinner.