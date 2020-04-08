“It Was A Really Big Eye Opener” Willow Talks Giving Up Weed And Staying Sober During Quarantine

Yesterday, we reported that “The Red Table Talk” would tackle the topic of addiction in the midst of the coronavirus, shelter in place orders, isolation and more.

When we reported about the episode yesterday, we led with Gammy’s (Adrienne Banfield Norris) 29 years of sobriety but also her reliance on meetings now that her daily routine has been interrupted by the fact that she’s staying at home these days.

But she wasn’t the only person at the table who had struggled with substances and was using this time to redefine her commitment to sobriety.

Jada shared that while she hadn’t had a drink in years, emotional habits can arise when people are more still than usual, bored and have more time to themselves. But she knew that if she had one bottle of wine, it would turn into two and then three like had been her custom back in the day.

But it wasn’t just Jada and Gammy who wanted to share their struggles with addiction.

Willow also spoke about giving up weed and the changes she noticed within herself as a result.

Jada: Willow, I’m proud of you because you decided to curb your excess weed smoking.

Gammy: Hallelu

Willow: You always were telling me, ‘Gotta stop that smoking.’

Jada: Well, only because as your mother, I could see the affects of it that you couldn’t.

Willow: Exactly. And now…

Gammy: And for me, it was like with the history that we have in our family, it was driving me crazy.

Jada: All we could think about was that it’s a gate to something else.

Willow: Haven’t been smoking marijuana for three months, specifically THC. When I stopped smoking, it was a really big eye opener I was like there are so many people—people that I called friends in my life who just kind of [drifted away.] It really made me think, ‘This is very interesting.’

It’s very social. When you’re young and when you’re with your friends, you don’t think anything of it. And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that. I wasn’t doing anything else. And I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And it really made me think, what have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or putting all of my brain power into.

For everyone, it’s different. For some people marijuana doesn’t affect them…now I see it affected me.

Jada: How do you see that it affected you?

Willow: It is a medicine for a lot of people and it raises quality of life for a lot of people. But when it’s not something that you need medically…and maybe some people are like ‘Once every two weeks is a vibe.’ But for me, it was like [slaps her hands together repeatedly to illustrate and day-to-day habit.]

Gammy: Yes, it was.

Jada: Like anything else, if you abuse it, it’s not helpful. So what have you seen that’s different?

Willow: I’m less anxious…which is, who would have thought? That’s ridiculous. I never would have thought that smoking would make me more anxious.

Gammy: Do you feel like you’re more productive? More focused?

Willow: 100 percent. When I was bored, I would just smoke. Now, because of this quarantine, bored all the time but I’m putting my energy into different things.

Jada: Aaah so when you’re ready to stop using, you got to be ready for a whole new lifestyle.

Willow: Exactly. And knowing exactly why you’re doing that. Because for me, I realized it’s the oral fixation. It’s not even the getting high. It was the oral fixation that I really enjoyed. So now I’m utilizing CBD in different ways. It’s not psychoactive but because I’ve been working out so much, it helps your muscles. It helps all these different things. So it’s just realizing that maybe I can satiate that in different ways that aren’t dumbing me down basically.

Jada: What would be your suggestion to young people that are quarantined at this time that are serious smokers who might decide, I don’t want to do this anymore?

Willow: Just really think about what is the first thought in your head before you smoke. What is your first thought? And if that’s a thought of stress or using it as a crutch in any way, try to think about that. And if that comes from a negative place, examine that. Because if it comes from a negative place, that could snowball. Just think about what are some other things that you could utilize that are physically or mentally dampening.

Later, all three women discuss how people can address issues of addiction and maintaining sobriety when the world is in such an uncertain time right now.

You can listen to the whole conversation in the video below.