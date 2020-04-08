Bye Bernie: Black Folks On Bernie Sanders Ending His Presidential Campaign

Despite the fact that it’s been evident for some time now that there was no path to victory for presidential nominee Bernie Sanders, today he officially announced that he was suspending his campaign.

According to CNN, Sanders made the announcement to his staff members at 11:45 am Wednesday, April 8.

His exit clears a path for Joe Biden to secure the Democratic nomination.

It seemed that Sanders would earn the nomination until Biden advanced into the lead after a primary in South Carolina.

Sanders decision to end his campaign is especially difficult for the left wing people who were tired of the political establishment and believed Bernie would be the person to help disrupt it.

Sanders and the other candidates had to cease hosting campaign events in light of the coronavirus. Sanders last event took place on March 9. Afterward, he pushed his healthcare agenda, Medicare for All as a preventative or at least helpful strategy for the current pandemic we’re experiencing.

The day after his last campaign event, Sanders would lose ­­5 out of 6 contests held on March 10, including Michigan, a state he’d won in 2016. He would continue to lose all three primaries on March 17.

With the end near, many wondered when Sanders was going to announce that he was dropping out of the race, most famously Whoopi Goldberg grilled him from her home in New Jersey while hosting “The View.”

Sanders was visibly flustered in his response saying, “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America especially in this very difficult moment…”

Later, he said that he and his campaign workers were assessing the nature of his campaign and how they would move forward. The writing was on the wall.

So today’s news came as no surprise.

Still, with Bernie having such a strong entrance into this race, Black people had all types of ideas about why his message didn’t appeal to the Democratic base, Black people.

See what they had to say on the following pages.