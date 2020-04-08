Good Reasons To Defer Mortgage Payments

Economists projected roughly 3.3 million unemployment filings to come in the last week of March. They were off—way off. Want to know how many people actually filed during that time? Over 6 million. Twice what financial experts had calculated. Within the final two weeks of March a total of 10 million claims were filed. The unemployment system is completely overwhelmed right now. It wasn’t built for everyone to make a claim at once. It’s like insurance of any kind in that way—health, car, or home insurance—in that the system works because on most days, most people won’t file a claim, and will just pay in instead. So if you’re counting on unemployment to carry you through these hard times, it may be a minute.

Even if your unemployment comes in soon, it may not be enough to get you through this. Right now, millions of people dread the first of the month because that’s when either rent or a mortgage payment is due. Renters are in a tough spot since, if they skip payments now, they’ll likely just have to make up for it later via bigger payments for a while. Landlords need to recoup their losses quickly. But property owners may find a bit more leniency in their lenders. Remember that your lender has equity in your property, which makes them rather content—content enough to cut you a break like deferred mortgage payments right now. If you’ve been grappling with the idea of asking for a deferral, here are good reasons to get one.

We don’t know how long this will last

We really don’t know how long the economic shutdown will to on. They said until April 30th but realistically, they will just reassess at that time. You may be okay to make payments and buy other essential supplies for a couple of months. But what if this goes on for much longer than that?