“There’s No End In Sight To It:” Gayle King Says Being Single During Quarantine Is “Daunting” And I Can Relate

Last Thursday all my coronavirus fears came to ahead when a coworker posted an article to our management slack channel about more young people in the south dying from COVID-19 than in other regions. Having just moved to Atlanta five months ago I couldn’t resist the urge to read every word of The Atlantic article which confirmed my suspicions that a higher number of comorbidities (diabetes, heart disease, obesity, etc.) among young adults throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia correlated to poorer outcomes among those diagnosed with the coronavirus. From there, I found myself summoned by a suggested article that discussed just how airbone the virus is, and before I knew it I was sobbing in my living room, starring out the window thinking about the probability of dying alone.

I thought about that evening as I heard Gayle King discuss how “daunting” being quarantined alone is on “The Talk” yesterday. The “CBS This Morning co-anchor” told the show’s hosts:

“It’s true, I’m single. And honest to God guys, I have never minded being single because my life is so full. I get to go to a lot of stuff. I know a lot of great people. So, I’ve never minded, but this is something… But now that this is sort of it, it feels very, very daunting and actually very, very scary to me. Because I just think, there’s no end in sight. That’s what’s so troubling about this. There’s no end in sight to it.”

That uncertainty is what left me in a ball of tears less than a week ago. Like Gayle, I feel my life is pretty full. I wasn’t exactly fond of being single before quarantine, but social-distancing was also pretty much a way of life for me, so much so that friends routinely told me I’m only single because I don’t leave the house. Having finally started to feel settled in my new home, when the lockdown first began it was amusing to joke with friends about how the timeline set me back in my quest to start dating. But as the days and weeks started to go by, I realized there was no end in sight to my singleness and that did start to feel quite daunting.

It wasn’t just the concern over when I might have my carnal needs met again that really caused me to spiral. I thought about my mom’s birthday coming at the end of the month and mine just two weeks after and the reality that I had no idea when I would see her or my best friend in Houston or my other bestie in Michigan again. I began to feel more isolated than I ever had. Like Gayle said about being distanced from her children in Los Angeles, “Just the thought that I don’t even know when I will see them in person is upsetting.”

A week prior to this meltdown, I’d found myself shedding tears as I drove to Target for a morning shopping run. Every time I leave the house now I feel like I’m in an episode of “The Walking Dead,” putting my life at risk for survival supplies. And while I’d mostly been consumed with thoughts of my own morbidity at the beginning of the pandemic, that time I suddenly felt overwhelmed by the possibility of surviving but losing those I love most. What if my mom died and I couldn’t see her beforehand? What if I couldn’t arrange a funeral for her? How could I ever have a “normal” life again if that became my reality?

This time, however, my mind put the shoe on the other foot. My thoughts settled on the 42-year-old Georgia mom who tested positive for COVID-19 and whose young son was discovered with her body 12-16 hours after she died. If passed away, who would find me? I thought to myself. How long would it take them to realize I was dead? I questioned, thinking simultaneously about whether my absence on our daily morning calls would spark any inquiries and the fact that maybe one person actually knows where I live in Midtown. The spiraling continued as I recalled the article I wrote nearly nine years ago about Joyce Vincent, the 41-year-old woman who was found dead in her London flat three years after she died and no one noticed. I always felt an eery, albeit overly pessimistic, sense that I could very well be Joyce one day. Hence, it should come as no surprise that not long after she came to mind I started rehashing the details of relationships gone awry. By the time I got to an old text that read, “I feel like you should be the mother of my children, my partner, my companion, my wife,” I had to call it a night. I was emotional, but not crazy. Sure, I wished I wasn’t social distancing completely alone, resenting the fact that most of my coworkers had someone to vent to and cuddle up to after managing the other daunting task of trying to be productive when the world around you is falling apart. But was I so lonely I was going to rewrite history and pretend that man was the one who got away? Did I really wish I was nestled in the arms of a man whom outside of the global pandemic I decided years ago didn’t totally fulfill my needs instead? No. In that moment, gratitude for not being stuck in the house with someone who’d be even less of a support system to me than I was to myself lessened my grief for this period of solitude. It also kept me from sending that “You OK?” text.

Does being alone right now suck? Yes, but like Gayle said, “I sit here and knock on wood, healthy…people are dealing with a whole lot worse, and I don’t minimize that.” If I stick to the rules (and stay out of Whole Foods) there’s a good chance I’ll survive this thing and live to have a man get on my nerves again. What this time alone has taught me is we don’t have all the time in the world like we once thought. So while my personality won’t allow for me to be a social butterfly when the first wave of this pandemic comes to a halt in the coming months. It will push me to take advantage of the opportunities for connection that I do have. And maybe, should another wave of physical and fiscal destruction sweep the nation, I’ll have someone to weather the storm with.