Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Urges Americans To Vote Safely

Michelle Obama is still serving First Lady vibes and today reminded Americans that she is indeed true to the role. Amid the primary voting in Wisconsin on Tuesday, she urged citizens to “prioritize your safety and the safety of others” in voting lines.

Wisconsin's Election Day is today, Tuesday, April 7th. If you have an absentee ballot, make sure to drop it off or mail it in today. If you are going to vote in person, make sure to prioritize your safety and the safety of others. https://t.co/mBJfxFKXXH — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 7, 2020

Although it is important to express your constitutional right, especially in this voting cycle, Obama reminded us to take precautions. Today is the postmark deadline for absentee ballots to be considered. During Wisconsin’s primary citizens wore masks and tried to maintain a six-foot distance from one another as they stood in long lines awaiting their turn at polling stations.

While in line, voters wore masks and were oftentimes pictured in close proximity. Gov. Tony Evers declared an executive order to postpone today’s voting but the Supreme Court overturned the decision on Monday. The governor’s order would have given residents more time to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19 by voting through mail instead of in-person voting. There are 2,440 people in Wisconsin who are infected with COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The U.S. Supreme Court rulings have not only put voters in a difficult situation but has further endangered the residents by not affording them this option.

“Frankly, there’s no good answer to this problem — I wish it were easy,” Evers said in a statement. “I have been asking everyone to do their part to help keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and I had hoped that the Legislature would do its part — just as the rest of us are — to help keep people healthy and safe.”

Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler, expressed his anger toward the Supreme Court ruling.

“The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team’s orders and writing a new election law to disenfranchise untold thousands of Wisconsin voters and consign an unknown number of Wisconsinites to their deaths,” he said in the tweet. “This is now etched into history. Donald Trump doesn’t care how many of his followers die—and how many people they infect and kill—if it helps him maintain power.”