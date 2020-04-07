“Don’t Let These Pastors Kill Your Auntie Or Grandparent:” John Legend Admonishes People To Stay Home From Church

Though much of the country is adhering to the strict stay-at-home orders issued by state officials, there are some governors who have made exceptions for some social gatherings such as religious services. Singer John Legend recently took to Twitter to admonish followers to forgo in-person services for safer online services.

“This story is for anyone even contemplating, considering, thinking, imagining, dreaming about going to church on Easter Sunday. And please send this to your older relatives who aren’t on Twitter,” Legend wrote, linking back to an article published by the Los Angeles Times.

The article shares the cautionary tale of a Washington choir whose leaders decided to move forward with choir rehearsal amid coronavirus concerns. Their decision resulted in an outbreak among members, leaving dozens infected and two dead.

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter went on to explain that as a pastor’s grandson, he understands the plight of religious leaders who need to keep the lights on and the bills paid amidst the COVID-19 crisis, but argued that this is not a good enough reason for parishioners to attend services, putting their lives at risk.

“I say this as a pastor’s grandson and nephew,” he tweeted. “I know how hard it is for many churches to pay their mortgage and that most pastors aren’t anywhere near rich and rely on the weekly offering to make things work for themselves and their congregation. BUT. DO. NOT. GO. TO. CHURCH.”

A follower chimed in on the conversation, adding that many leaders are urging members to continue attending services by stating that this crisis is merely a test of their faith. To this, Legend replied:

“Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent.”

Many pastors are finding safer ways around social distancing orders by holding services via Facebook Live, YouTube and other social networking platforms. Additionally, they are keeping the bills paid by raising digital offerings via Cash App and Venmo.