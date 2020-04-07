Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Adrienne Says Self-Quarantine Guided Her Back To Former Sobriety Group

Self-isolation has encouraged many of us to get back in touch with our families and ourselves, and for Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, she’s using this time to reconnect with her sobriety group.

“I celebrated 29 years in December, so I’m in my 30th year,” Adrienne told Jada and her granddaughter Willow Smith in an exclusive Red Table Talk clip obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s been a long time since I had to rely on going to meetings daily.” The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday afternoon.

Long before Adrienne, 67, was a co-host on the hit Facebook show, she battled a heroin addiction for 20 years. Adrienne has frequently divulged about her past, admitting that she eventually kicked her habit for a boyfriend. Since that time she leaned to value her sobriety for herself and in the name of religion.

“It’s difficult to talk about something that is gonna go out to the world,” Andrienne said on the show in July 2018. “I couldn’t hide the unmanageability of my life, and the emotional and the spiritual damage I did to myself and to her,” referring to daughter Jada. “That was devastating. I abused drugs for over 20 years.”

Sobriety meetings help former or struggling addicts stay clean and sober through peer support. It’s important to note that addiction is an ongoing battle and a decision former addicts and those struggling with addiction make every day.

Although the intergenerational hosts are quarantining, they still gather for the show. Part of what pushed Adrienne to reconnect with her former group in Baltimore was her sponsor who informed her of online meetings. Adrienne described reconnecting with her group, as “such a good feeling.”

Quarantine and social distancing requirements have pushed sobriety meetings to digital spaces instead of typical in-person counseling sessions. Adrienne proves that support like this is just as necessary as prescription medication from the pharmacy. The added stresses COVID-19 puts on people also adds value to these resources, making it more important now than ever in regards to former addicts’ self-care and endurance.

You can catch Red Table Talk on Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.