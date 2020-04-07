Judge Calls Both Lawyers In Future’s Paternity Case Unprofessional

If you’re wondering why the legal battle between Future and his alleged mother of his child Eliza Reign is taking so long, there might be someone else to blame aside from the famous names involved.

The judge in their case called lawyers for both parties unprofessional.

According to an exclusive from Bossip, a federal judge in Florida reprimanded the both of them.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga scolded both Reign and Future’s lawyers for failing to follow basic legal procedures in the case, like failing to plan scheduled court dates for the defamation case.

In a court order, Judge Altonaga wrote, “The Court is frankly dismayed by the lack of professionalism shown by counsel for both parties.”

Altonaga also remarked on the state of the documents submitted. She claimed they were riddled with grammatical errors and said Reign’s lawyer was rambling in her motion.

When Reign’s lawyer was told about the state of the motion, she simply copied, pasted and refiled.

As for Future’s lawyer, in court papers, the judge wrote the latest motion illustrates the two teams’ “inability to even agree upon a proposed schedule to govern this case is further evidence of a lack of professionalism.”

These same attorneys are representing Future and Reign in the paternity case for Reign Wilburn, who Eliza claims is Future’s child. She has been fighting to establish paternity and child support for several months.

Reign Wilburn will turn one later this month.

The judge recently denied a motion from Future’s attorney to go along with the proposed schedule for the case because the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement.

The judge ordered them to appear by phone this week to determine a schedule in order to move forward.

Future sued Reign for defamation earlier this year alleging that she discussed his character and personal details of their relationship. He claims her comments damaged his reputation. He is requesting damages.

Reign responded with a motion of her own saying that Future’s defamation suit was an attempt to intimidate, harass and financially drain her so that she’ll accept an unfair child support settlement.