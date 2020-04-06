Desperate Times Call For Befriending Racists

NeNe Leakes, for all of her bravado and tough talk, really does want to be liked…even by the people she claims to hate. It was the reason she tried and failed to make amends with her sworn enemy Kenya Moore as she was telling her castmates about ending her marriage to Marc Daly.

But these days, she’s persona non grata on the show. She and Cynthia aren’t as friendly as they’ve been in the past. She and Kandi never were all that close. She’s been lobbying for Eva to be thrown off the show because she’s too boring. She does have a relationship with Porsha after the two made up for what happened in her closet.

But apparently, it’s not enough because not only has NeNe lobbied for Eva to leave the show, she’s arguing that Kim Zolciak should return.

I found it interesting considering that almost three years ago, NeNe said some pretty nasty things about Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann. You may remember that Kim and Brielle showed up to NeNe’s home uninvited only to call it dirty—with cockroaches.

In response, NeNe said to Brielle, “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy.”

She continued by calling her family “disgusting racist trash.”

Kim would later shed tears about being called a racist and being “hammered” by a group of five African American women. She said no other White woman would do it.

Personally, racism is a dealbreaker for me and my friendships. And I’m not going to be kiki-ing with someone I accused of being racist with the change of the seasons.

But apparently, NeNe is different.

Despite saying that she was done with Kim for life, now her tune has changed.

“Before we get started, a lot of you guys have been asking ‘how did you and Kim get back together?’ And I wanted to wait for you to get here, Kim, to explain. As most of you guys know, my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and for me — I just realized life is too short. Kim’s son had an accident and I just felt like we should move on,”

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak went live together and explained why they’re on good terms again 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/oaZfmAoFzl — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 5, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time, someone has noticed the way NeNe goes back and forth when it comes to most of her friendships, particularly the one with Kim.

But at the end of the day, this is not real life as much as it is entertainment. So the break up to make up is just a part of the game.

I do think it’s important to note that on the topic of racism and Kim’s family, these days, years after the cockroach incident, Brielle is using her platform to tell the world we should stop “bullying” President Donald Trump.

This is not political- i don’t care how i/you feel about trump as a politician but he is a PERSON. “Running” the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they’re constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say? — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 6, 2020

Smh…