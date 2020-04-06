Racists Get Rowdy and Invade Black University of Texas Students’ Zoom Conference

As educational institutions across the nation are switching over to online learning and digital congregation tools, Black students at the University of Texas are experiencing a more difficult time due to racism. On March 30, a Black student group called the Herman Sweatt Center for Black Males, gathered in a zoom meeting.

Zoom video conferencing is a popular tool not only for online lectures but in the workplace and even amongst casual conversations.

The group’s conversation was cut short as unknown users entered their video chat and began screaming racial slurs to the students.

As if switching to online schooling wasn’t hard enough and Black students didn’t experience enough racism on campus already, racists are still finding a way to harass students. Since the incident, the Sweatt Center released a statement regarding the incident on their Twitter page. The Heman Sweat Center for Black Males sends our deepest apologies to those who participated in our first Zoom meeting earlier this afternoon. We are still a space for black men to organize and uplift one another. We denounce the actions of the hackers in our call and are…(1/2) — Heman Sweatt Center for Black Males (@SweattCenter) March 30, 2020 The incident is currently being investigated.

On the same day, the FBI released a warning about a “Zoom bombing.”

“We are investigating the racist Zoom bombing of a meeting of UT students, staff & faculty. It was reprehensible. If the perpetrators are members of the UT community, they will be disciplined,” the statement reads. “We will also increase online security for all UT staff to prevent similar incidents.”

The virtual dissertation defense of Ed.D. graduate, Dennis Johnson, was also interrupted by a Zoombomber who wrote the N-word and showed pornographic images while making.

However, the UT students aren’t the only group to feel the heat of this new form of bigoted attack. Tiara Moore, founder of the WOC Space created a public zoom meeting where women could talk about how they were feeling about the effects of COVID-19. When she logged into the conference, the virtual room was filled with more than the handful of women she expected. The uninvited users shouted racist slurs along with the n-word. Confused, Tiara shut the chat down.