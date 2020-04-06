Racists Get Rowdy and Invade Black University of Texas Students’ Zoom Conference
As educational institutions across the nation are switching over to online learning and digital congregation tools, Black students at the University of Texas are experiencing a more difficult time due to racism. On March 30, a Black student group called the Herman Sweatt Center for Black Males, gathered in a zoom meeting.
Zoom video conferencing is a popular tool not only for online lectures but in the workplace and even amongst casual conversations.
The group’s conversation was cut short as unknown users entered their video chat and began screaming racial slurs to the students.
As if switching to online schooling wasn’t hard enough and Black students didn’t experience enough racism on campus already, racists are still finding a way to harass students. Since the incident, the Sweatt Center released a statement regarding the incident on their Twitter page.
The incident is currently being investigated.
On the same day, the FBI released a warning about a “Zoom bombing.”
“We are investigating the racist Zoom bombing of a meeting of UT students, staff & faculty. It was reprehensible. If the perpetrators are members of the UT community, they will be disciplined,” the statement reads. “We will also increase online security for all UT staff to prevent similar incidents.”
The virtual dissertation defense of Ed.D. graduate, Dennis Johnson, was also interrupted by a Zoombomber who wrote the N-word and showed pornographic images while making.
However, the UT students aren’t the only group to feel the heat of this new form of bigoted attack. Tiara Moore, founder of the WOC Space created a public zoom meeting where women could talk about how they were feeling about the effects of COVID-19. When she logged into the conference, the virtual room was filled with more than the handful of women she expected. The uninvited users shouted racist slurs along with the n-word. Confused, Tiara shut the chat down.
Here are 4 ways to protect your Zoom conferences:
- Refrain from using your personal meeting ID. It’s a lot like your phone number. Instead when creating a meeting generate a random meeting ID number, that way it’s specific and new
- Use a Zoom password and keep it safe. The meeting password will only be sent to the attendees which restrict access to unwanted participants.
- Utilize Zoom’s waiting room feature. It basically puts participants who want to join your call into a queue that only the meeting host can enter and approve access for. If you don’t know the person in the queue, don’t let them into your chat.
- You can also mute the audio and remove the video for attendees, so if someone does make it into your conference, you won’t be able to hear or see what they’re doing anyway.