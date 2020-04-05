Aaliyah Fans Are Rallying For Music To Be On Streaming Platforms

Aaliyah has been gone for 19 years and though she will never be forgotten, fans are still unhappy that full catalog is not available on streaming services like Tidal, Spotify Amazon and Apple Music. Over the past week, the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic has appeared on Twitter where Babygirl’s fans are calling for her music to be set free so her legacy can truly live on.

Though her discography is only available on YouTube, fans pointed out that her music is in high demand. One user highlighted that the “I Care 4 U” singer has over 364,000,000 plays on YouTube. Her only album available is her first album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, which was released in 1994 and the only one Hankerson doesn’t own the master’s to. Her albums One In A Million and Aaliyah have been under lock and key by her uncle, manager and founder of Blackground Records Barry Hankerson.

Hankerson was a vital part of the Detroit native’s career. He served as executive producer on all of her albums and managed her publishing and royalty deals. He is also the one who introduced her to alleged sexual predator R. Kelly when she was 12-years-old. According to Complex, once Blackground Records shifted from its deal with Jive Records to Atlantic Records in 1996, Hankerson became the sole owner of Aaliyah’s masters. After her death in a place crash after shooting the “Rock the Boat” video in 2001, Hankerson was reportedly overcome with grief and never really recovered. Hankerson signed singer JoJo after Aaliyah’s death but that couldn’t keep Blackgorund Records alive. As music shifted from CDs to being downloadable to now streamable, Hankerson never bothered to make Aaliyah’s music available. He’s been sued by JoJo, Timbaland, Toni Braxton for breach of trust, failing to release music and failure to pay artists. Though those cases have been settled out of court, Hankerson refuses to free the music from his tight grip. Her fans have had enough and feel that Hankerson is denying his late niece the honor she deserves as one of R&B’s late princesses. Take a look at the tweets below calling for Aaliyah’s music to be freed.

So, we're having this conversation again? Awesome. We should talk about the fact how it's a huge disservice to Aaliyah's career and legacy to not have her full discography available to the world. She was an artist and she would've wanted her art to live on. #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/mnIs7arBek — lonelybelles (@lonelybelles) March 29, 2020

we are using #FreeAaliyahMusic to fight for this! It’s ridiculous how they’re letting her legacy be erased and forgotten by new generationspic.twitter.com/Y4P4wWVQps — Reyd 🅴 #FreeAaliyahMusic #FreeBritney (@reyd_sp) April 5, 2020

Aaliyah was one of the most influential artists of our generation and her music deserved to live on!!!!

Please release her new music on all platforms, it’s what she would’ve wanted💗 #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/A91tgPkWuR — ❣️❣️ (@_tanyaaaaaaaa_) April 3, 2020

an legendary artist like #Aaliyah deserves all the praise, flowers & posthumous success in the world. she worked so hard for this man… #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/tzisGj6jQB — Sabi (@Sabahattin1985) April 2, 2020

Aaliyah LIVED for her craft, she LOVED her fans, and she would want HER music available to the world, lets grant the Queen’s wishes. #FreeAaliyahMusic 😍LOOK AT THE MATERIAL 💕 pic.twitter.com/Cr2iCY0lQA — M I C O (@prettiboimico) March 29, 2020

Aaliyah has a total of 2Billion, on different platforms who illegally uploaded her music her discography is very much so in high demand! Her songs on YouTube alone generated 364,394,650 plays. #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/pPrZOtwhKc — TheeVaeh (@Impervvehus) March 29, 2020

Everytime I see Selena’s legacy and how celebrated she is, I think about Aaliyah. It would be amazing to see an Aaliyah Museum, Aaliyah music festival, legit films about her life —approved by her family! #FreeAaliyahMusic — 💋 (@sunnyymorgg) March 29, 2020

So now that we have #FreeAaliyahMusic trending, can Barry go ahead and release her music on all streaming platforms ASAP!?! Aaliyah’s legacy and discography deserves to shine. Do we need to create a petition to make it happen or ?! Let me know… ❤️ My good soul sis DESERVES!!! pic.twitter.com/2dtqvphSPp — Kimberly Michell (@SunkissedKimmie) March 29, 2020