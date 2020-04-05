Aaliyah Fans Are Rallying For Music To Be On Streaming Platforms
Aaliyah has been gone for 19 years and though she will never be forgotten, fans are still unhappy that full catalog is not available on streaming services like Tidal, Spotify Amazon and Apple Music. Over the past week, the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic has appeared on Twitter where Babygirl’s fans are calling for her music to be set free so her legacy can truly live on.
Though her discography is only available on YouTube, fans pointed out that her music is in high demand. One user highlighted that the “I Care 4 U” singer has over 364,000,000 plays on YouTube. Her only album available is her first album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, which was released in 1994 and the only one Hankerson doesn’t own the master’s to. Her albums One In A Million and Aaliyah have been under lock and key by her uncle, manager and founder of Blackground Records Barry Hankerson.
Hankerson was a vital part of the Detroit native’s career. He served as executive producer on all of her albums and managed her publishing and royalty deals. He is also the one who introduced her to alleged sexual predator R. Kelly when she was 12-years-old. According to Complex, once Blackground Records shifted from its deal with Jive Records to Atlantic Records in 1996, Hankerson became the sole owner of Aaliyah’s masters. After her death in a place crash after shooting the “Rock the Boat” video in 2001, Hankerson was reportedly overcome with grief and never really recovered. Hankerson signed singer JoJo after Aaliyah’s death but that couldn’t keep Blackgorund Records alive. As music shifted from CDs to being downloadable to now streamable, Hankerson never bothered to make Aaliyah’s music available. He’s been sued by JoJo, Timbaland, Toni Braxton for breach of trust, failing to release music and failure to pay artists. Though those cases have been settled out of court, Hankerson refuses to free the music from his tight grip. Her fans have had enough and feel that Hankerson is denying his late niece the honor she deserves as one of R&B’s late princesses. Take a look at the tweets below calling for Aaliyah’s music to be freed.