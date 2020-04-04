Naturi Naughton Is Giving Out Free Meals In New Jersey And Brooklyn

Since the coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States, schools have been shut down to stop the spread of the deadly virus and enforce social distancing. Besides children having to engage in online learning and parents having to take over the teacher role, schools being closed has led to children not being able to get three meals a day. Power star Naturi Naughton has recognized that parents are now responsible for all three meals a day now and they may not have the finances to provide that since their jobs may also be closed due to the pandemic. To address this issue, she has announced that she is giving back to her hometown with her “Naturi Feeds East Orange” project through her Naturi’s Dreamers Foundation. She is teaming up with Newark’s Kings Family Restaurant and East Orange’s Southern Comfort Cafe to give up 100 free meals a day to families in need.

“You see a lot of people are going grocery shopping, but everyone cannot afford groceries right now,” Naughton told Page Six. “A lot of parents are used to their child being served breakfast and lunch at school and they just take care of dinner. But now [that schools are closed because of the outbreak] parents are responsible for three meals a day for their children.”

From April 6th to the 12th, free dinners will be delivered to those who place orders between the hours of 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

She’s also feeding the Brooklyn community. She has partnered with the Jamaican restaurant Negril this weekend and is providing meals for pickup on a first come first serve basis.

“I know many of you all are going through it during this global pandemic! I just want to make sure those who are in need get a good meal!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve partnered with Negril and I’m giving FREE dinner meals all weekend.”