This Is How Lizzo Showed Her Appreciation To Hospital Workers During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Essential workers have been the key people helping the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of being quarantined and keeping safe, they are on the front line helping people recover from the deadly virus, keeping communities fed and making sure people have crucial items in their homes. A celebrity that is stepping up and showing their appreciation for these hard workers is Lizzo.

“Lizzo sent lunch to several hospitals throughout the country yesterday to thank them for all their hard work, bravery and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic,” one of Lizzo’s reps told Fox News.

Each free lunch delivery was accompanied with a video where she thanked them for their work during this public health emergency.

The “Truth Hurts” singer sent one of her thank you gifts to the emergency room staff at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania this past week.

“You’re fighting for us, you’re loving for us, you’re healing for us and it does not go unnoticed,” the Detroit singer said in a virtual thank you. “We are all out here praying for ya’ll, thinking of you every single day and the least I can do is send ya’ll some lunch. I hope it puts a smile on your face and I hope that you have a great, great, great day because I looooove you.”

Lizzo didn’t stop there. She also thanked the hospital workers at her hometown hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, in Detroit.

“Hello Henry Ford! What up?,” she said in a video. “I just want to thank you so much for all you’re doing in that pandemic. It’s definitely not easy, and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines. Because of that I wanted to treat you all to the meal.”

We've received so many heartfelt comments on social media, including from the one and only ✨@lizzo ✨so we're sharing them in hopes they brighten your day too! Check out our Instagram stories 🤳🏽if you need a Friday pick me up ⬇️ https://t.co/DYEgrJykI9 pic.twitter.com/bAXL4u11uR — BostonMedicalCenter (@The_BMC) April 3, 2020

She also sent meals to the staff of Boston Medical Center, M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, UW Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle and Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California.