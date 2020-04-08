Become The Next Big DJ On Instagram Live With This Music Production Course

It’s the era of #ClubQuarantine and we can never forget the biggest dance party of all time on Instagram Live—we all got our first (and probably the last) chance to ‘party’ alongside thee Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay, Queen Rih, and a ton of our faves. Since we can no longer get lit at the club and sneak up to the tables with the highest number of bottles, we finna make do with what we’ve got, and the biggest DJs now have us turnt all the way up in our bedrooms.

You too can be like DJ D-Nice and learn to spin jams back to back with a Complete Course in DJ-ing and Music Production by Tomas George. The course teaches you everything you need to know about the leading music production software: Ableton and Logic Pro X. It also gives you full access to over 114 lectures and 19 hours of round-the-clock content, so you can improve the quality of your music, or even start making music from scratch.

This music production course takes you on a step-by-step guide on how to make music and mix beats using Apple loops, MIDI and other software instruments. Tomas is also on hand to coach you on songwriting, audio recording, using synthesizers and a load of other neat stuff. A lot of people who went through the course have only great things to say about Tomas; one user says that he’s always willing to put you straight when you’re not getting a lesson right. All you need is a working Mac or MacBook, basic music skills and the Logic Pro X software, and you’re good to go.

The online course originally comes at pricey rate of $1,791, but you can cop it at a 97% discount. With just $49.99 you can become a boss in the music-making business in little time, no cap.

The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X – $49.99 See Deal

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Prices subject to change.