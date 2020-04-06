Why You Shouldn’t Drink Your Way Through Quarantine

I’ve seen the funny social media posts saying things like “Quarantine supplies list: wine.” And, look, I get it—if ever there were a time we’d want an escape from reality, it’s now. I now laugh at the way I used to think I needed a little mental vacation. From what? Oh, my nice busy social life filled with parties to attend and dinners with friends and trips to the dog park and afternoons at the Farmer’s Market? Puh-lease. I didn’t even know what it meant to need a mental escape then. Hilariously, now, when things are really bad, when I try to go elsewhere in my mind it’s to the way my life used to be. I close my eyes and return to my favorite coffee shop or my best friend’s couch. And that’s the very life I used to want an occasional escape from. I was spoiled.

Today, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when our usual stomping grounds are mere ghost towns and we can’t hug our friends and we can’t leave our houses, this is a reality I’d like to escape. And, due to the very nature of this pandemic, our usual modes of escape are out of the question. We can’t go to a concert. We can’t go on a road trip. We can’t go to a bar. We can’t go to the movies. We have ourselves. It’s really just me, myself, and I (and my boyfriend and our dog). I meditate, and that helps. I go for walks, but I can only go on the same walks so many times before they cease to provide the escape I need.

Understandably, a lot of individuals are turning to alcohol for an escape. It can feel like the last frontier when all physical frontiers are shut down. But here are reasons you shouldn’t turn to booze during quarantine.

Save your toilet paper!

Um, hi, excuse me, we all know there isn’t enough toilet paper right now. And what happens when you drink alcohol? You have to pee constantly. If you’re a man, maybe that isn’t a big deal, but for women, it’s a huge problem! Don’t waste your TP on booze pees.