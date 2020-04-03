DJ D-Nice Doesn’t Deny The Flirting But Says He And Halle Berry Are Just Friends

Last week, we wrote about the undeniable flirting that was going on between actress Halle Berry and DJ D-Nice during one of his now-famous home sets.

Halle told D-Nice that she could “stay here all damn night.” She told him she loved him and invited him to call her once the set was over.

Other people couldn’t help but notice the connection between the two. The fact that they said goodnight to one another repeatedly was kind of hard to miss. And in the midst of the doom and gloom of the coronavirus, people were looking for something like a love story to materialize. So they started the #BerryNice hashtag, encouraging it.

But we may have to wait a little while long for our love in the time of quarantine story.

During an interview with PEOPLE, DJ D-Nice said that he and Halle are just friends.

“No Zoom dates. I’m not that fortunate yet. Hopefully, one day but not now. We’re just having fun. Halle’s my friend and we are just having fun with it. It could be light flirting but nothing serious. We are just having fun with it. And it’s kind of cool–First of all, the fact that #BerryNice was number four on Twitter—what kind of world are we living in? Berry Nice. I love it.

But she’s a sweetheart.”

Alrighty.

We’re still keeping our eyes peeled.