“When It’s Them It’s Sensationalized” Tamar And Trina Braxton Talk About The Kardashian Fight

This week on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kourtney and Kim got into a physical altercation with one another. There were pushes, slaps, scratches and ultimately blood was drawn.

The Kardashians have had their fair share of arguments over the years, there was even a time when Kim swung her purse at Kourtney. But this one was the worst and certainly dramatic in terms of their previous disagreements.

While there are some siblings who fight on a regular and saw this Kardashian brawl as light work, there are other families who would never dream of putting their hands on their loved ones.

When the teaser clips from that episode of KUWTK leaked, Tamar Braxton left a comment on social media saying that for all the criticism she and her sisters have received for being confrontational and argumentative with one another, they have never fought like that.

Today, she and her older sister Trina Braxton continued the conversation on Instagram Live.

Tamar: Did you see the Kardashians last night?

Trina: When it’s them, it’s sensationalized. When it’s us [Black women] we can’t get along.

Tamar: It was a lot for me. It was stressful for me. I’m not making it about me but it made me sad. It was heavy. I could never. I don’t care how much y’all work on my nerves or what the disagreement is, I could never open my hand. And it made me sad for Kris and for Kendall who was watching. I kind of felt her energy. It was a lot. I’m praying for them. They’re not teenagers. They’re a little bit younger than us but they’re grown. For me to physically hit my sister—it just made me real, real sad. That’s not a conversation that will heal that. How do you heal that? How do you move forward? How do you move past that? Because after you a certain age and somebody open they hand and hit you in the face…

Trina: Well, it starts with an apology that’s how they get past it. It might take a second. It might take some time. That’s why they’re taking a breather right now. But let me tell you something, there’s nothing that you all have done—and y’all work on my nerves real bad and I want to shake y’all real bad sometimes. But nothing makes me want to put my hands on you. That’s coo coo for Cocoa Puffs.

Tamar: Yeah, that’s what—what happened? How did it get…What broke? Something broke in order to [makes fighting noises] and then Kim had blood on her arms.

Trina: And on her back too…

Tamar: I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ From scratching and kicking. I…Like you treat your enemies like that. From what we saw and we’ve watched them over the years, they wasn’t raised that way.