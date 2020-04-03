10 Businesses Offering Free Goods, Food And Services To Healthcare Workers On The Front Lines Battling COVID-19

You’ve probably heard about efforts people have made to show their appreciation for healthcare workers and medical professionals putting themselves at risk to treat those infected with the coronavirus. They are unfortunately doing so while dealing with a shortage of necessary masks for themselves, ventilators for those ill and other important supplies. There are major efforts to raise money and get those supplies, and small efforts on social media, like tagging workers, taking shots in their honor and carving out time in the day to give them a round of applause from wherever you are (preferably in the house). But for those who could use some tangible offerings to help get them through this incredibly stressful time, a number of businesses have stepped up to say thank you in a special way. Some are offering free apparel, food and more for healthcare workers combating COVID-19. Hit the flip to see 10 that are stepping up and support them as they support those on the front lines of this pandemic.

Brooks

The popular running shoe and apparel company has launched a shoe donation program, seeking to give 10,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers around the country. Head over to brooksrunning.com to sign up with your name, address, shoe size and employer name, and as long as supplies last, a free pair of shoes will be sent out. The initiative launched on Thursday, so there should still be plenty available.