RelationshipGoals: Is Love At First Sight Real?

Continued from last week…

While the tension between me and Andrew thickened and lingered in the air over us like cigar smoke, Andrea finally called it a night. Andrew and I had been patiently waiting, slowing down our drinks. I asked for the check and even hit her with the old, “Alright, well I’ve got a flight tomorrow, so I’m gonna get some rest” line.

Andrea knew there was chemistry between me and her brother since the beginning of the shoot. “Goodnight,” she said smirking. “That shoot was amazing. Thank you for everything!”

We embraced and she turned to Andrew, “You coming?” She already knew Andrew was staying behind.

Andrew smiled at her. “Let me walk you to your car sis.”

“Be careful,” Andrea mouthed to me. “Safe travels back D!”

Andrew came back in and walked over to me. My heart fluttered and I wasn’t even sure why Andrew and I both lingered after dinner. “So, now what?” I smiled at Andrew.

“I was gonna ask you the same thing,” he laughed.

With the bar and restaurant closing behind us, we both looked around trying to carefully pick our next move, both of us knowing we didn’t want to leave the other just yet.

“Let’s sit here,” I said pointing towards a couple of couches in the corner of the lobby. I definitely wasn’t bringing this man upstairs to my room. Or so I thought.

Andrew followed me to the couches. I felt heat rush to my face when I caught a glimpse of him watching me walk in front of him. We sat and talked about our lives and goals for at least three more hours. When his knee would graze mine or he’d make a point and slap his palm down on my thigh, I felt electricity spark up and down my spine. At this point, I am sure my panties were sopping. I yawned.

“Alright, you’re tired,” Andrew said. “Come on, let me walk you to your room.”

“I think I know how to get there Andrew,” I laughed as I stood up.

“Oh, I know. But I wanna watch you get there.”

Andrew knew his line landed as he put his hand in the small of my back, leading me towards the elevators. Once we got to my door, I couldn’t decide what I wanted to do. Do I invite him in? What about the boyfriend I was breaking up with? I rolled my eyes internally. I’d reached out to him all day and received no response. We were over each other, but still holding on to each other. And in that moment, I didn’t want anyone but Andrew.

“Well, it was such a pleasure to meet you,” I put my back on the door, facing Andrew.

“You too Danielle,” he lingered.

“I’m gonna go inside now,” I blushed.

“Me too.” Andrew’s eyes were fixed on mine. They seemed like they were searching for something they had already found. The intent in his eyes made my body blush.

I pulled out my key as if to say, “Well alright now!”

When we walked in, I expected it to be like a movie, where Andrew would passionately grab the back of my neck and kiss me like he was looking for home, backing me up against the wall so he could push the full pressure of his body on me.

Instead, Andrew grabbed my hand, “Dance with me.”

I laughed at the thought because it was indeed a movie, just not the movie I thought. “With no music?”

“We don’t need it, but here.” Andrew took out his phone, typed in something and Sam Cooke started crooning out of the speaker.

“I love this song.” Smiling, I stepped into Andrew’s waiting arms. Somewhere between his scent, his guidance in the dance and the melody of the song, I was floating on a cloud with this man.

He pulled apart from me, “Danielle, I like you yo.”

Before I knew it, I reciprocated, “I like you too Andrew.” Those eyes of his, searched mine. “What are you looking for?” I giggled.

“The truth,” He said, still looking. And then he kissed me.

Andrew’s kiss was indeed the movie moment I was looking for. I had butterflies dancing on top of a rink of goosebumps. Yes, Andrew and I made love. I hate the corny phrase “made love,” but in this case, it was more than sex. I didn’t know Andrew enough to love him, but I felt the passion we shared. Plus, the sex wasn’t great and only lasted about 5 minutes. I didn’t care because our connection made it feel like the best night of my life.

“Damn Danielle. I’m sorry baby,” Andrew said as he came back from the bathroom, still buck naked, still looking like an ebony statue.

“It’s OK,” I started. For the first time in forever sex that lasted about 5 minutes was actually OK with me. “There’s room for improvement,” I said as I laughed.

Andrew laughed too. “Nah babe, it ain’t even like that. I’m definitely better than this. We just been on some foreplay shit all day. A n-gga was about to pop!”

“Mmmhmm,” I said and grabbed my phone. The name of my boyfriend who I was in the midst of breaking up with popped up on my phone screen. Six text messages. I put my phone down without reading them.

“Danielle?” Andrew asked and reached for my hand.

“Yeah?” I said with my hand over my eyes.

“I think I love you.”

You know the drill. Stay tuned to see what happens with me and Andrew next week! But until then, would you jump into something new when your something old isn’t quite finished yet?