Things I’m Doing The Second Social Distancing Is Open

If we all make it out of this COVID-19 pandemic okay and life returns to normal—whatever that will look like—I wouldn’t be surprised if many of us feel we have a new lease on life. I don’t want to call that any sort of silver lining. I think that would be disrespectful to all the people who have suffered during this. I’m sure there are millions of individuals who feel with certainty nothing good came of the coronavirus. I do, however, believe that we’ll all feel differently after.

Gratitude has been a big thing around here. I didn’t realize how much I took for granted before. Just being able to have a friend over for dinner, it turns out, was a luxury. Oh, and petting all the dogs I know and love in my neighborhood! I have relationships with so many pets in my neighborhood who I now have to ignore when they approach me for affection. It breaks my heart. What about just going to the grocery store and having it be easy? No waiting in line to get in. No fear that what I need will be out of stock. It turns out that that was a luxury, too. I didn’t used to see those things as luxuries, did you?

I used to live my life with a lot of “Some day” and “Eventually.” Things I would “eventually” get around to “some day.” I had a very set routine. I didn’t always like it but, I took safety in it. So, if any opportunity came up that broke that routine, I’d put it off. I’d see it as inconvenient or irresponsible. But I think I’m going to live a bit differently from now on. Here are things I’m doing the second the economy reopens and social distancing ends.

Supporting mom-and-pop restaurants

Whatever mom-and-pop restaurants manage to survive this, I want to go patronize them immediately. I have a newfound respect for them after this. I didn’t realize how unprotected many were—no health insurance, not enough pay or not enough insurance—and how hard they work just because they’re passionate about what they do. But they’re the fabric that makes up our society and we need to support them.