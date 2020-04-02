“Free At Last” Stedman Completes His 14-Day Quarantine In The Guest House

When the severity of the coronavirus became public knowledge, people began realizing the importance of social distancing and quarantining oneself if there was a possibility that one had even the potential of having been exposed to the virus.

It was a mandate Oprah took seriously. Her longtime partner Stedman had recently returned from a series of business trips. And in order to protect herself, he was self-quarantined in the guest house.

The news came out in response to Idris and Sabrina who decided to be together despite the fact that both of them had tested positive for the disease. Oprah wasn’t getting down like that.

But 14 days have passed and the couple have been reunited.

As he left the guest house, two girls from Oprah’s school in South Africa sang him a freedom song.

“Prepare for your freedom. Freedom is coming. Today.”

Oprah filmed the moment and posted it on the Oprah Magazine Instagram page.

The couple embraced before walking back to the main house where they were going to share their first dinner together since he’s been home.

When the girls from South Africa asked “Uncle Stedman” how he felt, he said, “I’m free. Thank God almighty I’m free at last. Free at last, free at last.”

Oprah said you can appreciate us more now. To which Stedman responded, “I appreciated you before, honey.”

You can watch this moment of liberation in the video below.

Glad it made it out safely and kept everyone else safe in the process.