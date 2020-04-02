Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina Are “Stuck In Limbo” In The U.S. After Passing Quarantine Period

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre continue to lean on each other through in the aftermath of contracting the coronavirus.

Elba shared some good news with fans on Tuesday via a Twitter video, saying that the two finished their quarantine period after revealing positive test results last month. But with the good news, a lot of uncertainty still remains.

“We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” Elba said. “We can’t get a flight back home.” The couple live in the U.K. but are quarantined in New Mexico, Deadline reports. Idris was shooting a Netflix movie titled, The Harder They Fall.

“We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed,” he continued.

According to the CDC, persons diagnosed with a communicable disease categorized as public health threat are placed on a “Do Not Board” list. However they are removed in the matter of 24 hours after providing documentation that they are no longer contagious. So it seems that the couple could be home before the end of the week, if all goes well.

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” Elba added. “She’s getting cabin fever.”

Idris and Sabrina were two of the earlier public figures who revealed they tested positive for the coronavirus in March. Idris shared his diagnosis on March 16, prior to publicly revealing his status, Sabrina rushed to be by his side. Sabrina also received a positive diagnosis a few days later, but now the two have cleared the rough patch as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

The actor went on to share that although he showed a stoic sense of emotion in his announcement video, he was very concerned being that he is immunocompromised.

“We’re both good mentally. Just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried or panicked. I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too,” he said.

He went on to thank the true heroes in all of this, medical staff and personnel. “You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated,” said Idris.

He also relayed a message of much-needed hope.

“To everyone that’s going through some hard times financially, just bear up. It’s going to be a tough time for everyone, but keep your head up basically,” he said. “Hope you’re good. We’re going to fight this thing and everything’s going to be cool, man.”