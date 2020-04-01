LHHATL: Could You Continue A Friendship With Your Best Friend If They Put Their Hands On You?

On the most recent episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, tensions rose between friends Sierra Gates and Karlie Redd. In case you needed some context, Sierra was facing an assault case that could have landed her some jail time after the mother of her ex-husband’s late son accused the business owner of attacking her during the son’s funeral. Karlie was present for that funeral as support to Sierra, and she was the only witness Sierra could find to testify that the women never fought. However, when it was time to go to court, Karlie was late and also claimed Sierra gave her the wrong room to go to. Thankfully, Sierra was able to get a delay due to video her lawyer was trying to obtain from the funeral that could (and later would) prove her innocence.

Nevertheless, Sierra was very angry with Karlie. She invited her to an event she was hosting after the fact to confront her alleged BFF about not being there for her in the right way. When Karlie showed up, she said again that it was actually Sierra and bad traffic’s fault she couldn’t make the court hearing, Sierra wanted to hear none of it. Soon after, Karlie would share in a private conversation with Rasheeda Frost that she felt as though Sierra really hadn’t been a good friend to her for some time, including by not supporting her events or being there for her in the midst of her divorce. When Sierra overheard bits of this, she confronted Karlie again, and things got ugly. She told the LHHATL vet to leave the event before she ended up putting her hands on her, but when Karlie wouldn’t, Sierra mushed her in the face and grabbed her wig. To make matters worse, Sierra’s assistant started throwing punches at Karlie from behind.

For all the fakeness of reality TV, that scene definitely looked real, as did the confusion on Karlie’s face and the hurt in her voice when she pointed out that she had been jumped by Sierra’s circle. She felt that she was set up by her so-called friend and considered pressing charges. As for the assailant, after blaming Karlie for her outburst of anger, Sierra turned apologetic. She realized she had gone too far, and in addition, looked especially crazy fighting on national television in the presence of her lawyer while trying to fight another assault case. How bad does that look?

Sierra admonished her assistant and tried to apologize to Karlie, inviting her to church to do so. Karlie forgave her for the incident, pretty much because they were at church, but the future of their friendship seemed to be up in the air.

After Monday’s episode aired, Sierra issued another apology, a public one, because if you whoop up on someone you care about publicly, you have to also apologize publicly.

“Unfortunately that happened,” she said, among other things. “Like I said, I’m not proud that that happened, and I feel really, really bad.”

A lot of people weren’t buying her multiple attempts at an apology. As for Karlie, when she spoke about it, she called Sierra “Judas” and said her tears were “fake.”

After watching all of that play out, I asked around to see if other people would be able to forgive and forget a fight with their BFF. And while some people said they had actually had some physical moments with friends in the past, things never got to the point where anyone was pulling hair, throwing punches or allowing others to jump anybody. When I shared the LHHATL clip with a good friend of mine, she replied, “It’s just certain lines you don’t cross.”

Ain’t that the truth. It honestly requires a lot to get in a physical altercation with anyone, and speaking for myself, I wouldn’t exert that energy towards a random chick on the street, let alone someone who is supposed to be my friend. How can you trust someone who not only physically attacks you, but allows other people to jump in? How can you move forward knowing that the next time they don’t like something you do, they won’t decide to throw a purse at your head or reach for your lacefront? No ma’am. Not to mention, wasn’t Sierra’s own daughter just jumped on by a teen and her grown mother? Everybody’s just jumping everybody now?

While it’s good to forgive and move on, there’s no rule that says with forgiveness comes the rule that a friendship has to be maintained. Sierra should probably just be grateful that Karlie didn’t rightfully take the legal route and get her in some real trouble, and just overall let that be a lesson to her. And for the record, people like Sierra have to stop sticking with the story that they’re driven to malicious acts by their victims just because these attacks aren’t planned. Practice self-control, go to therapy for your issues, keep your hands to yourselves (especially right now…) and leave it to the actual animals out there to fight.