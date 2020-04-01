On #CensusDay Cardi B Is Making Sure Black And Brown Communities Get The Representation They Deserve

April 1 marks Census Day, a rallying call for anyone living permanently in the United States to fill out the survey conducted every 10 years.

The information gained from the census is directed towards congressional representation and also contributes to how federal funds are allocated for the construction of schools, repairing roads, and social services for communities like Medicaid, mental health initiatives and SNAP benefits.

It's finally here: Happy #CensusDay! Every neighbor, every immigrant, every child – EVERYONE. If you’re living in America, you should be counted in the #2020Census. Spread the word and make sure all your friends and family get counted. #EveryoneCounts pic.twitter.com/YZe8TnNk94 — Census Counts (@CensusCounts) April 1, 2020

Historically Black communities and other underserved populations have been undercounted, stemming from slavery where Black households were oftentimes misreported with false name spellings and other inaccurate information. For undocumented immigrant communities, there remains a hesitancy to fill out the survey due to the Trump administration’s persistence that a citizenship question be added to the questionnaire. Many felt if the measure passed, the question will be weaponized against undocumented immigrants in an argument for deportation. However, there is no such question on the survey.

In these communities, grassroots organizers from immigrant communities are working around the clock to dismantle those very real fears.

One of the many public voices used to engage Black and brown communities is rapper Cardi B who is doing her best to encourage census completion.

Cardi B says: This year, we have the power to decide our city’s future. The census is about power, money, and respect for our communities — not just for the next 4 years, but for the next 10. Get counted today. — City of New York (@nycgov) March 31, 2020

The rapper and entertainer appeared in a regional ad directed at her hometown of New York City in two separate ads.

“In 2010, only 62 percent of New Yorkers responded to the census, with the lowest respond rates in our Black and brown communities” she began. “In 2020, Imma tell you something, we can’t let this happen again. If you want to stand up to the status quo and the five people in power who want to silence us, start by getting counted in the census.”

“And remember the citizenship question is off the census, no matter what anybody tells you, Immigrants with our without papers count too,” she continue.

“Your community’s future is in your hands,” Cardi begins in a second ad. “Not just for the next four years, but for the next decade. The 2020 Census decides how much power, money and respect our city gets. In past census’ Black and brown communities have been undercounted and unseen. The census is for everyone regardless of immigration status,” she said.

The census only takes 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed here. Make sure you fill out the questionnaire and represent!