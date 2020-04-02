Beauty Of 5: Personal Care Brands Supporting Consumers And Healthcare Workers During The Pandemic

While our Beauty of 5 column is typically about products, today we wanted to switch it up a bit and share information about the brands behind these products. With the uncertainty many of us are facing regarding our health and and our finances, now more than ever it’s important to be a conscious consumer and pay attention to how businesses are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. While we’ve already talked about how companies are treating their employees, this list is about how companies are supporting you, the person they expect to buy their products, and other individuals facing hardship at this time and on the front-lines to end the crisis our world is facing. Check out how these five personal care brands are giving back.

SheaMoisture

Earlier this week, SheaMoisture announced the creation of a $1 million fund to support women of color entrepreneurs and small businesses impacted by COVID-19. An initial $100,000 will be awarded to 10 businesses selected to receive $10,000 each. All minority business owners and entrepreneurs of color who cultivate online communities to do good or distribute goods either door-to-door or via e-commerce are encouraged to apply. Business owners have to demonstrate how the money awarded will be used to cover their costs and also help others. Additionally, the brand will be awarding relief funds to Black-owned businesses whose normal business challenges have been exacerbated by the current pandemic via a collaboration with We Buy Black, the largest marketplace for Black-owned businesses. As part of the program a branded “Community Commerce Online Marketplace” will be promoted on SheaMoisture’s Instagram account to allow the brand’s community to shop and support those businesses.