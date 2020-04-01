Don Lemon Wipes Away Tears While Discussing Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Don Lemon displayed his humanity on Tuesday night after he burst into tears over his friend and fellow CNN colleague Chris Cuomo, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old host got visibly emotional and took a pause during a segment on Tuesday with CNN’s senior global affairs analyst, Bianna Golodryga.

After Golodryga spoke, Lemon offered commentary but his mind was fixated on everything that is going on. “The hospitals, um, um, I’m sorry that’s the next thing. I told you I was distracted. I’m sorry about that,” he said.

Golodryga took it in stride and tried to offer some words of comfort to Lemon, knowing how close he is with Cuomo, 49.

“Sorry, I said I wasn’t going to do this, Jesus,” Lemon said, dabbing away tears with a tissue. “He’s probably sitting at home laughing at me.”

“Chris and I are very good friends. We live near each other. And so when I walk into work every day I have to walk by where Chris is, so I usually go to his office and sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello,” Lemon said. “Anyway, he’s just not here, and we have this great relationship.”

Throughout his show guests and commentators sent Cuomo well wishes after seeing Lemon distraught.

Earlier in the evening’s broadcast Lemon checked in with Cuomo as the two tried to make light of the brevity of the situation. Cuomo is quarantined in the basement of his home away from his wife and children, where he hosts his nightly CNN program.

“Where’s your suit?” Lemon asked Cuomo.

“I’m too sick,” Cuomo replied adding that his wife Christina said “it didn’t look right for me to be sick in a funeral suit. It’s too much like what I might be buried in.”

After laughing over whether or not Cuomo’s wife helped him decorate his quarantined room, Lemon explained to viewers that the two have a quirky, comical relationship.

“Listen, everybody, don’t get it twisted,” Lemon said, composing himself. “We know this is very serious. This is how Chris and I interact, we tease each other.”

“You’re a strong guy, so I know that you’ll be fine,” Lemon added. As a joke, Cuomo revealed he received the six-pack of corona beer that Lemon sent earlier in the day.

“You’re not funny, by the way,” said Cuomo.

“I’m trying to make you feel better, I actually do feel bad for you,” Lemon replied.

Lemon is not the only news host to break the fourth wall and show emotion around this global pandemic. Last week TODAY host Hoda Kotb burst into tears after discussing the spread of the virus in Louisiana with New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees.

As of Wednesday, numbers continue to surge with over 190,000 infections and at least 4,000 deaths in the U.S, according to U.S. News & World Report. Across the globe over 860,000 infections have been reported. White House officials warned the next two weeks will be extremely difficult and estimate that between 100,000 to 240,000 people will die from the virus.