Subtle Behaviors That Indicate Your Fiancé Doesn’t Want To Get Married

In a perfect world, everyone who offers or accepts a marriage proposal is serious about getting married and is sure of their decision. Unfortunately, in the real world, this is not always the case. Many people in these situations are not straightforward regarding their true feelings and instead choose to string their partners along, play mind games, and send mixed signals. If you happen to be in the unfortunate position of being engaged to someone who is having doubts, it’s likely that you can sense it; however, you may be seeking more tangible confirmation of your suspicions. While the only true way to know for sure is to come straight out and ask, here are 10 red flags that may help guide the conversation.

They project their apprehensions onto you

A person who isn’t ready to get married will heavily criticize their partner in the name of marital readiness. They will often use the most simple and meaningless scenarios to illogically argue that their finacée is not ready for marriage. In actuality, they’re just projecting their own lack of readiness onto their unsuspecting partner.