What To Do When Your Child Dislikes Your New Partner

Dating as a single parent is complicated and often comes with a flurry of mixed emotions. On one hand, you know that you are deserving of love and you desire a healthy partnership. On the other, you worry about how your kids will adjust to seeing you with someone new. And when you have a child who isn’t particularly crazy about your new partner, it can be an especially nerve-wracking experience. Blending families is not simple by any means and there will definitely be some uncomfortable moments that will make you wonder if it’s even worth the trouble. In these moments, take solace in the fact that you won’t be the first or last single parent to walk this road. Here are some strategies to help you cope.

Talk to your child

When your child expresses dislike for your new partner, the first thing to do is to keep the conversation going and find out why.

“Begin by making your own statement of love and support for your family,” Peter Sheras, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia told Very Well Family. “Then ask the children questions like ‘What would you like for our family? What are you looking for in someone that we might bring into the family?'”

It’s likely that you know your kid better than anyone on this earth and you will be able to quickly tell whether or not their concerns are valid or whether they’re just upset as a result of seeing you with someone besides their other parent.

If your child’s concerns are valid, address them

Sometimes, children are simply anxious about a parent’s new relationship because they’re worried that they will be replaced in their parent’s life or they want things to go back to the way they were. Other times, there are valid reasons why they’re not feeling their mom’s new love. It can be something that the partner has done that gives the children pause or makes them feel uncomfortable. However, it can also be the actions and patterns of the parent that makes the children reluctant to embrace the new partner. There are times when kids see things we can’t see and we are sometimes oblivious to our actions. When hearing your kids out, try to have an open mind and don’t be so quick to dismiss their concerns.

Spend quality time alone and together

When a new partner is on the scene, it can be tempting to fill your weekend calendar with activities that allow you to spend time with both your partner and kids at once. While shared time is definitely important in making this transition as smooth as possible, it’s equally important to spend quality time alone with your kids and reassure them that you would never abandon them. Emphasize that they’re still the most important people in your life and that they’re irreplaceable.

Give your child time to process this new normal

Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, one should not expect their child to suddenly embrace a new partner overnight. This is new and they may still be grieving the loss of their family unit as they once knew it. It may take a while but with time, patience, and consistency, many families find their way to blended family bliss. Therapy can also help to move the process along.