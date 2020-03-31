DJ Jazzy Jeff Says “I’m Good” After Revealing Pneumonia Battle, Losing Sense Of Smell & Taste

Famed DJ Jazzy Jeff startled his followers on Monday when he shared that he’s recovering from a recent bout of pneumonia.

The DJ, whose real name is Jeffrey Townes, wrote the news in a now deleted Instastories post. “I’m recovering from pneumonia in both lungs, the 55-year-old wrote. “I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus.”

He did not confirm a coronavirus diagnosis, but his symptoms are those associated with patients who test positive. In his message he also issued a warning for those who aren’t taking the virus serious enough and gave a shoutout to his wife, Lynette Jackson, who stayed by his side.

“I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife! Please take this serious…it does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe,” he continued.

On Tuesday the DJ thanked his fans for the flood of well-wishes.

“I’m good, thank God. I posted yesterday to bring awareness to how serious this is…Pls look out for each other,” he wrote in his Instastories, closing out the commentary with a “Thank you!”

While many know DJ Jazzy Jeff from his role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, his musical legacy reaches beyond the show’s NBC debut. The revered entertainer rose to fame in the 1980’s and early 90’s along with friend and longtime collaborator, actor/rapper Will Smith. Together the two forged an enterprising path in hip-hop as native sons of Philadelphia to develop their own unique sound. While the duo have gone their separate ways while remaining close friends, DJ Jazzy Jeff continues to tour around the world and produces music.

Several Black Hollywood entertainers have been struck by the virus including actor Idris Elba, rappers Scarface and Slim Thug, and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Wishing DJ Jazzy Jeff a full recovery from pneumonia!