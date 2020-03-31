Judges Blocks Texas, Ohio & Alabama From Enforcing Coronavirus-Related Abortion Ban
Federal judges in three states moved to temporarily block orders restricting abortions during the coronavirus after numerous state legislators and health departments deemed it a nonessential medical procedure, CNN reports.
The ruling gives abortion rights activists a victory after states including Texas, Ohio, Mississippi, Iowa, Oklahoma and Alabama issued directives to halt the procedure, claiming the effort would provide more access to the use of medical supplies needed during the coronavirus pandemic. Texas had one of the strictest orders, threatening a fine or an arrest if found to be in violation.
Last week, abortion-rights groups in Texas were the first to file an emergency lawsuit to keep the procedure available, backed by Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the Lawyering Project. As several states followed filing similar lawsuits, groups also sought the support of their respective chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
On Monday, activists and abortion providers filed similar lawsuits in Iowa, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio.
In Texas, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel affirmed the Supreme Court’s stance on the right to abortion. Writing in his judgement, “Regarding a woman’s right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion, the Supreme Court has spoken clearly. There can be no outright ban on such a procedure.””