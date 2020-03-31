Rihanna Plans To Have 3 Or 4 Kids By Age 42 — Whether She Has A Partner Or Not

Rihanna has plans of becoming a mother in the next few years and she intends to do so with or without the help of a steady partner. When asked, during an interview with British Vogue, where she sees herself in the next ten years, the 32-year-old singer said, “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.” When pressed further about whether she will stick to this if she hasn’t met the right person by then, the beauty mogul had this to say: “Hell, yeah.”

According to Rihanna, the love that is shared between a parent and child is the only thing that truly matters at the end of the day.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

RiRi’s plans for starting a family is part of the reason she continues to work so hard on various business ventures — including Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty.

“I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future,” she said. “I know I will want to live differently.”

Back in January, it was reported that Rihanna and boyfriend, Hasaan Jameel, called it quits. The couple dated for nearly three years. They were first spotted together in June of 2017 and managed to keep their relationship fairly private. According to People, the reason for the split was simply that they weren’t a good match.

“Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” a source told the publication.

However things play out, we’re wishing RiRi all the best on her motherhood journey.