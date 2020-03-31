Risks Not To Take While Hospitals Are Overrun

It has taken me weeks to fully understand the gravity of the COVID-19 crisis. At first, I thought what many people thought, which was, “It’s just like another flu. So what if I get it?” I didn’t understand that it’s not just like another flu. In fact, it’s over twice as contagious as the flu. And, furthermore, since it originated in animals, our immune systems don’t quite know how to battle it.

The hospitals will be very busy—that was the next piece of information I got. But, again, I thought, “Alright so, at least we have hospitals! So, they’ll be put to work. They can handle it.” They cannot. It turns out. Hospitals are facing financial ruin, while still not even being able to help everyone who comes through. Medical staff members are resorting to splitting ventilators between patients, and wearing homemade masks to protect themselves when working with infected individuals.

I finally wrapped my head around how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting hospitals. So then I thought, “Okay, so long as I don’t get it, I’ll be fine.” Also not true. Just because I don’t get the coronavirus doesn’t mean that there aren’t other risks out there. And if anything else happens to me that requires medical attention—a bursting appendix or a broken arm—hospitals may have to turn me away. It’s very important right now that we focus not only on avoiding the virus, but also avoiding any other, well, perfectly avoidable harm. Because there may not be enough medical professionals available to attend to you. They’ve got bigger problems right now. Personally, if I were a nurse or doctor attending to hundreds of patients affected by COVID-19, and someone came in with a broken arm from wrestling a friend, I’d shake my head and say, “Really? Now?” Here are risks to avoid while the hospitals are overrun.

Learning to ride a…anything

This is not the time to learn to ride a motorcycle, a scooter, a tricycle, a bicycle (if you’re late on that), or anything. Yes, I understand we are all bored. And we see this downtime as a good opportunity to do things we normally wouldn’t. But do not learn to operate any new mode of transportation at this time. The risk of injury is too high.