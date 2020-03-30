Student Who Returned To Liberty University Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Other Sick Students Await Results

Last week, we reported that Liberty University President, Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to open the campus back up to students, despite warnings from doctors, government officials, and even professors at the school that it was unsafe due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Falwell welcomed students back after spring break by re-opening the university last week. While classes would be taught solely online, students were able to move back into the dorms.

According to The New York Times, by Friday, Dr. Thomas W. Eppes Jr. said that nearly a dozen Liberty students were presenting symptoms that align with the COVID-19. Three were taken to a local hospital to be tested while eight were told to self-isolate.

One of the students tested positive, one tested negative and the remaining students are awaiting results. According to Dr. Eppes the student who tested positive lives off campus.

When presented with the number of students who had fallen ill, Falwell said, “Liberty will be notifying the community as deemed appropriate and required by law.”

He also mentioned that any student returning to campus now will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Falwell said that of the 1,900 students who returned to campus last week, 800 of them left. He said he had “no idea” how many students who had returned to off-campus housing.

Treney Tweedy, the mayor of Lynchburg said that she has received several inquiries from community members who are incensed about Falwell’s decision to reopen the campus.

Tweedy herself called the act “reckless.”

Students are started to express their concern.

In an email, one wrote, “I’m not allowed to talk to you because I’m an employee here…we need help to go home.”

While some students are attempting to practice social distancing the task has proven difficult. According to NYT, students are assembling in close proximity to eat, play sports, study and use restrooms in the dorms. Shared computer terminals are not six feet apart and many students live in shared house, ride the local buses and patronize the few businesses that remain open in the city.