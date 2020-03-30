Amazon & Instacart Workers Walk Out Over Coronavirus Protection Concerns

Amazon workers at a New York facility based in Staten Island have walked out the job calling for healthier working conditions and hazard pay as they stand on the front lines along with other essential employees in the middle of a global pandemic.

Due to the nature of how the coronavirus is contracted through respiratory droplets, delivery demands for goods have been high, causing intense pressure for the workers who are risking their health to address the increase.

It is very important that you not order from Instacart or Amazon today. Their workers are on strike, demanding to be fairly compensated for the dangerous, exhausting, and essential work they are being asked to do during this crisis. Do not cross the picket line. — Spek (@spekulation) March 30, 2020

The Amzaon walkout began Monday afternoon, with expected participation of 50 to 200 employees. “The plan is to cease all operations until the building is closed and sanitized,” Christian Smalls, an assistant manager leading the strike, told CNN. “We’re not asking for much. We’re asking the building to be closed and sanitized, and for us to be paid.”

#BREAKING: Over 100 Amazon employees at JFK8 warehouse walk off the job over @amazon’s dangerous response to protect workers from COVID19 in Staten Island. 📦#AmazonStrike #WhatWeNeed pic.twitter.com/z0mrUWmPfw — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) March 30, 2020

"I walked out because @Amazon lied, they told me there was one case in the building and there is actually eleven, so I don't feel safe." We stand with Amazon workers at JFK8 warehouse going on strike to demand protections amid a pandemic. #AmazonStrike #ProtectAmazonWorkers pic.twitter.com/k3T2CzUOjB — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) March 30, 2020

A CNBC report found that like many other multi-million dollar corporations based in America, Amazon workers are not paid sick leave, and are only compensated if they test positive for the virus. One confirmed person has tested positive at the Staten Island site but Smalls asserts that several others are exhibiting symptoms or are positive, causing a righteous cause of concern among workers.

The participating workers want more access to paid sick time leave, hazard pay, and demand a thorough cleaning of the work site including access to wipes/sanitizer and efficient protective gear.

Workers at @Amazon & @Instacart are on the frontlines of this pandemic to keep people fed & at home. These are employees who need safe workplaces, safety equipment, paid sick leave, overtime & hazard pay for this critical work. I’m with them all the way. https://t.co/PvZQw7eGCs — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 30, 2020

Delivery workers for San-Francisco based delivery service Instacart are also preparing to respond to lack of proper working conditions. According to the New York Post, a group called the Gig Workers Collective are pushing for a separate walk-out on Monday with demands mimicking those of Amazon site workers. In response Instacart vowed to provide workers with hand sanitizer, but it proved to be too late for workers.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Instacart worker Sarah Polito told NPR. “You can tell us that we’re these household heroes and that you appreciate us. But you’re not actually, they’re not showing it. They’re not taking these steps to give us the precautions. They’re not giving us hazard pay.”

Both strikes occur as Amazon and Instacart have advertised the need to hire thousands of workers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Grocery store workers may be next to take action regarding their health after a VICE report revealed that a group of Whole Foods workers plan to stage a sick-out on Tuesday.