Amazon & Instacart Workers Walk Out Over Coronavirus Protection Concerns
Amazon workers at a New York facility based in Staten Island have walked out the job calling for healthier working conditions and hazard pay as they stand on the front lines along with other essential employees in the middle of a global pandemic.
Due to the nature of how the coronavirus is contracted through respiratory droplets, delivery demands for goods have been high, causing intense pressure for the workers who are risking their health to address the increase.
The Amzaon walkout began Monday afternoon, with expected participation of 50 to 200 employees. “The plan is to cease all operations until the building is closed and sanitized,” Christian Smalls, an assistant manager leading the strike, told CNN. “We’re not asking for much. We’re asking the building to be closed and sanitized, and for us to be paid.”
A CNBC report found that like many other multi-million dollar corporations based in America, Amazon workers are not paid sick leave, and are only compensated if they test positive for the virus. One confirmed person has tested positive at the Staten Island site but Smalls asserts that several others are exhibiting symptoms or are positive, causing a righteous cause of concern among workers.
The participating workers want more access to paid sick time leave, hazard pay, and demand a thorough cleaning of the work site including access to wipes/sanitizer and efficient protective gear.
Delivery workers for San-Francisco based delivery service Instacart are also preparing to respond to lack of proper working conditions. According to the New York Post, a group called the Gig Workers Collective are pushing for a separate walk-out on Monday with demands mimicking those of Amazon site workers. In response Instacart vowed to provide workers with hand sanitizer, but it proved to be too late for workers.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Instacart worker Sarah Polito told NPR. “You can tell us that we’re these household heroes and that you appreciate us. But you’re not actually, they’re not showing it. They’re not taking these steps to give us the precautions. They’re not giving us hazard pay.”
Both strikes occur as Amazon and Instacart have advertised the need to hire thousands of workers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Grocery store workers may be next to take action regarding their health after a VICE report revealed that a group of Whole Foods workers plan to stage a sick-out on Tuesday.