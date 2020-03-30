“You Are The Strongest Person I Know” Devon Still Celebrates Daughter Leah’s Five-Year Cancer-Free Journey

Devon Still recently gave an update on the health of his daughter Leah, a nine-year-old girl who beat insurmountable odds to overcome cancer.

Devon, a former defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, became a prominent voice around cancer awareness in 2014 after Leah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body. Neuroblastoma most commonly arises in and around the adrenal glands, and oftentimes arises in children aged five and younger.

Their family’s journey touched hearts across the world, with many relating to Devon’s fight to find the best care for his daughter in the midst of darkness. At the time of her diagnosis at age 4, Leah had a 50 percent chance of survival.

But Wednesday marked a milestone that deserved celebration. “That smile you make when you know you did it!” Still captioned a photo of Leah with a big grin on her face. “Against all odds you beat cancer!” Devon wrote in a lengthy Instagram post framed with a photo of Leah smiling.

“I was scared because our world was shaken up and I felt so lost and hopeless,” Still continued. “I was scared because I felt like I was losing myself while fighting to not lose Leah. The point is, even when you’re scared, you just have to trust God and push forward!” Leah you are the strongest person I know. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving this battle everything you had.”

“I know it wasn’t easy…I know it wasn’t fair…but you handled this battle like a #playmaker and inspired millions (especially me) while doing it. This is jut the beginning I love you with every bone in my body,” he concluded.

In the timeframe of Leah’s diagnosis to her recovery, the Still family celebrated many other special occasions, beginning with Leah’s one-year cancer-free anniversary in 2015. In August 2019 Devon and his wife Asha welcomed a second baby named Arya Marie.

To celebrate her big day Leah asked for a steak dinner, but their plans were thwarted due to the coronavirus. However, it didn’t stop her dad from delivering. He posted a video to Instagram of his chef skills as Leah waited to be served.

In an interview with TMZ, Leah made it clear that she has a plan for her future, because she wants to be president.

“I felt great and I was really happy, but I was also sad that I couldn’t celebrate it like how we usually do every year,” Leah said regarding her steak dinner date. “But, I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite meal.” This anniversary was important to the Stills because it marked an important turning point regarding Leah’s health.

“Once your child reaches the five-year mark in their cancer battle, the chances of the cancer coming back are basically slim to none,” Still said in an interview with TODAY. “This is huge for us because when you have a child that’s battling cancer you’re basically holding your breath until you reach this point.”

Devon and his family vowed to continue fighting for those who are weary through the Still Strong Foundation, a charity endeavor established to help families suffering from the economic and emotional weight of caring for a child with cancer.