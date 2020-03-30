Tiffany Haddish Says Girls Trip Cast Is Writing Their Own Sequel

Girls Trip was a bonafide hit. It was hilarious, garnered $100 million at the box office, was named one of the top ten films of 2017 by Time Magazine, and did a lot to make Tiffany Haddish a household name.

So it would only make sense that they make a sequel to this film. But in the nearly three years since the film was released, that hasn’t been a reality, despite all cast members saying they would be open to making it happen.

During a recent Instagram Live video, Tiffany Haddish explained why.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Haddish received $80,000 for what would become her breakout role. Naturally, given the fact her stock in Hollywood has risen and audiences are clearly interested, the stars would require more money.

Initially, the studio was waiting on a script, co-written by Tracy Oliver, Erica Rivinoja and Kenya Barris, to move forward. But according to Haddish, once that was done, the story changed.

“Then it was like, ‘Oh, you guys want too much money.”

Haddish said during this nationwide quarantine, the four women who starred in the film including Haddish, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, connected during this nationwide quarantine. In the midst of their more than two-hour conversation, they decided that they would work on getting the film done themselves.

She said they might take an entirely different route.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip. Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2.”

I can’t see why anyone wouldn’t want to. But no matter what these four women decide, I’ll be happy to watch whatever they come up with.