Essence Festival Officially Postponed Until Fall As New Orleans Becomes Next Hot Bed For Coronavirus

While coronavirus reports have suggested life may return to normal by July or August (or Easter, let the President tell it), unfortunately, that won’t be early enough to save Essence from hosting its annual festival during the week of Fourth of July this year.

Essence Communications, Inc. released an official statement on their website announcing the event, now in its 26th year, will be moved closer to the fall:

“Two weeks ago, we announced plans for the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ and indicated that we would continue to evaluate the novel coronavirus crisis using all available resources and intelligence towards ensuring our first priority – the safety and well-being of our Festival-goers and everyone who contributes to making the Festival such a unique experience. As we committed at that time, we have continued to closely monitor the unfolding developments and updated information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health agencies and our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana. Based on developments over the past couple of weeks, including updates from our city and health partners, we are officially announcing that we will move the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture closer to the fall. As we previously indicated, we were already moving forward with identifying and securing alternate dates and will be prepared to announce those shortly. We are excited to share that previously announced talent will remain in our line-up for the postponed dates, and we will honor all tickets sold for prior scheduled performances. Continue to visit for new updates.

The news comes as a disappointment to many who were hoping to make New Orleans their first destination #WhenCoronaVirus is over, but many hopeful attendees have also applauded the brand for taking proper precautions in the wake of the current pandemic. Louisiana, and New Orleans in particular, has become a hot bed for the coronavirus in the past week. According to The Atlantic, “Just over 1 percent of the U.S. population lives in Louisiana. But according to the COVID Tracking Project, 7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, 7 percent of all hospitalizations, and 3 percent of all positive tests have been in the state.” Two-thirds of all of the state’s cases have come out of Jefferson and Orleans Parishes in New Orleans, which is thought to be experiencing a surge as a result of Mardi Gras celebrations held last month. In light of that news, Essence has certainly made the right choice putting the health of festival attendees first.